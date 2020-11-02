57.7 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, November 1, 2020
Entertainment ‘American Idol’ contestant Nikki McKibbin, from North Texas, dies at 42
Entertainment

‘American Idol’ contestant Nikki McKibbin, from North Texas, dies at 42

By AP News
American Idol logo

Other News

News

Trump decries FBI probe of supporters surrounding Biden bus in Texas

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested the FBI should stop investigating an incident in which his supporters were seen surrounding a...
Read more
Entertainment

‘American Idol’ contestant Nikki McKibbin, from North Texas, dies at 42

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nikki McKibbin, a singer from Texas best known for her third place finish in the first season of American Idol,...
Read more
News

Texas high court denies GOP effort to reject Houston votes

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday denied a Republican-led petition to toss nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths Saturday, 6 on Friday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Oct. 30 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Southlake in her...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nikki McKibbin, a singer from Texas best known for her third place finish in the first season of American Idol, has died. She was 42.

McKibbin’s husband, Craig Sadler, confirmed her death in a Facebook post, saying that she had died after suffering a brain aneurysm on Wednesday and was taken off life support early Sunday. Her husband did not say where she died.

McKibbin’s son, Tristen Langley, told The New York Times that his mother died in Arlington, Texas.

“She was so loved that I know thousands of you will be grieving with us,” Sadler said. “She loved so many of you and I know you loved her too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McKibbin appeared on American Idol in 2002, when the show started and became an instant hit.

A 23-year-old from Grand Prairie, Texas, McKibbin impressed the judges with soulful performances of songs by Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks and a stirring cover of Alanna Myles’ song “Black Velvet.”

McKibbin finished third on the show that year, behind Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson, who won the competition.

Gracious in defeat, McKibbin tearfully hugged her fellow contestants when she was voted out in 2002.

“What an incredible journey this has been,” McKibbin said before leaving the stage. “Just to know that so many people support me and enjoy what I do means more than anything in the world.″

The often acid-tongued Simon Cowell was equally gracious.

“Reality check: Out of 10,000 people, you are third. This is not a time for tears,″ he told McKibbin. “You’ve got a career ahead of you.″

In a statement, American Idol sent its condolences to McKibbin’s family and friends.

“Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing,” the TV show said in a statement posted on Twitter. “She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed.”

Previous articleTexas high court denies GOP effort to reject Houston votes
Next articleTrump decries FBI probe of supporters surrounding Biden bus in Texas

Latest News

Entertainment

Sean Connery, a lion of cinema whose roar went beyond Bond

AP News -
Writing an appreciation of Sean Connery feels inevitably inadequate compared to experiencing the real thing. To glimpse his magnetism, you might turn to a...
Read more
Entertainment

Scottish actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90 — BBC

AP News -
LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died. He was 90. Scottish First Minister...
Read more
Entertainment

New this week: ‘This Is Us,’ Baby Yoda, ‘The Craft’ redone

AP News -
By The Associated PressHere's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music...
Read more
Entertainment

Netflix raising US streaming prices amid booming growth

AP News -
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology WriterSAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix is raising most of its U.S. prices by 8% to 13%...
Read more
Entertainment

Lone Star Film Festival takes to the screen with virtual events

FWBP Staff -
Lyle Brooks Courtesy of Tanglewood Moms The Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF) has become a...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101