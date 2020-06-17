Amon Carter Museum of American Art reopens June 19

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art will reopen to the public on Friday, June 19, 2020, with member-only days from June 16 through June 18, the museum said in an announcement.



The museum has established a range of new health and safety procedures to create as safe an environment as practically possible for both its staff and visitors, including limiting capacity to 50% in line with the governor’s latest order pertaining to museums, increasing sanitation of high-touch surfaces, and offering a low- or no-touch visitor experience.

Social distancing will be enforced in the galleries, on the museum grounds, and in the elevators, and all visitors and staff will be required to wear face masks.

TO VISIT THE CARTER:



– Admission remains free and does not require a ticket. If the museum is near capacity, visitors will be required to wait in a socially distanced line outside the museum’s Main Entrance and will be granted admission as quickly as possible while observing limited capacity and proper social distancing protocols.

– Members will have the first chance to visit the Carter on member-only days, Tuesday, June 16 through Thursday, June 18. The Carter opens to the public on Friday, June 19.

– All visitors and staff will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing (minimum of six feet) within the museum. The museum will provide masks to visitors who do not arrive with their own upon entry.

¬– The Main Entrance will be the only open entrance at this time. The Lancaster Avenue Entrance is closed until further notice.



– The Library, Study Room, Museum Shop, Food Cart, and Bag Check will remain closed until further notice.



– A low-touch experience will be encouraged. The Family Pop-up Space will be closed, and all touchable interactives will be removed at this time.

For more information on the Carter’s reopening procedures, visit www.cartermuseum.org/welcome

“Our staff has worked tirelessly during this time to find safe and accessible solutions for reopening, following local, regional, and federal recommendations,” said Andrew J. Walker, Executive Director of the Carter. “With our new protocols in place, the Carter looks forward to opening its doors again and to providing a place of learning, beauty, history, and culture for our community.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to see the exhibitions The Perilous Texas Adventures of Mark Dion; Looking In: Photography from the Outside; and Eliot Porter’s Birds, which will remain on view through Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Additionally, the exhibition Acting Out: Cabinet Cards and the Making of Modern Photography will open Saturday, Aug. 15, and remain on view through Sunday, Nov. 1. Culture Shock: American Artists from Europe, 1913–1953 will remain on view through Sept. 6, and Puente Nuevo by Justin Favela has been extended through Nov. 22.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

3501 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth 76107

Museum Hours:

Monday: closed

Tuesday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon–5 p.m.

Free contactless parking is available at the museum’s lot located on Camp Bowie Boulevard.

– FWBP Staff