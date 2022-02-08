Amphibian Stage to host ‘pleasurable’ world premiere

There’s an old expression, “It ain’t easy being a woman.” That statement is brought to life in the Amphibian Stage production’s world premiere of The Pleasure Trials, which runs Feb. 11-27.

The production marks the launch of Amphibian Stage’s 2022 mainstage production season. The play, written by Sarah Saltwick, is an important premiere for the company. It marks a full circle partnership between Saltwick and Amphibian from early creative support in 2016 during the developmental reading of the play, where the playwright workshopped the piece with actors and a live audience.

Now, it is getting its first professional staging at Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth.

The script explores the all too common disconnect between love and desire in a hectic world of demands and pressure in the lives of women. Seeking to create a solution through science, Dr. Rachel Milan and her assistant Callie Young embark on a journey to create a miracle drug that will remove the barriers and inhibitions allowing women to prioritize their passion for their partner like never before.

But, what happens when the miracle becomes a reality and the clinical trial must meet the demands of not just the participants, but investors, critics, and its developers?

“Discovery is a big theme of The Pleasure Trials. Rachel and Callie are creating a brand new drug and are discovering the effects, some expected and some surprising,” Saltwick said. “The participants are discovering new things about themselves and their own desires and expectations.

“A world premiere is always all about discovery. We start with a draft of the script, ideas, questions and discover so much more along the way. It’s nerve-wracking. It’s thrilling. I can’t wait to share the work of the whole team with audiences and feel the electricity of a live performance.”

Led by a female production and artistic team, the project and its creators bring an important perspective to the trials and tribulations of womanhood in the 21st Century. Texas natives Saltwick and Director Kara-Lynn Vaeni will create a world where women examine the doubts, desire, and endless curiosity about sexual potential when science intervenes.

“Sarah Saltwick brings something so unique to her stories, you’ll leave thinking about this play long after it ends,” said Amphibian Stage Founder and Artistic Director Kathleen Culebro. “Emerging playwrights like Sarah are the future of the theater, which is why I couldn’t be prouder that Amphibian is giving The Pleasure Trials its world premiere.”

Saltwick said Amphibian Stage is perfect for the premiere of her play because it is a theater that is curious, bold and committed to new and engaging work.

“Developing the play in 2016 in a workshop setting revealed so much about the play, both in the rehearsal room and in front of sharp and generous audiences,” she recalled. “Amphibian is a special place. It vibrates with creativity.”

Showtimes

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Pay What you Want Night.

Friday, Feb. 11: $100 (special opening weekend event with catered reception)

Saturday, Feb. 12: $60 (special opening weekend event with catered reception)

Remainder of the run through Feb. 27

Thursdays, 8 p.m. curtain: $25 per ticket.

Fridays, 8 p.m. curtain: $40 per ticket.

Saturdays, 8 p.m. curtain: $40 per ticket.

Sundays, 2 p.m. curtain: $40 per ticket.

General admission tickets can be purchased by visiting amphibianstage.com or calling the box office at 817-923-3012.