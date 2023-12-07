Anime Festival returning to Fort Worth this weekend

Fort Worth and Japan may be half a world apart geographically, but they will be united this weekend in Fort Worth. Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll, North Texas’ premier Japanese pop culture festival, is returning to the Fort Worth Convention Center Friday through Sunday (Dec. 8-10).

Organized by the same folks who created the nation’s second-largest anime’ convention, the renowned and award-winning Anime NYC, the festival this weekend will transform the local convention center into a hub of anime, manga, and Japanese entertainment.

“Anime Frontier isn’t just an event, it’s a jubilant testament to the vibrancy of anime fandom and culture right here in the heart of Texas,” said MK Goodwin, portfolio vice president of Left Field Media, Anime Frontier’s parent company.

“As leaders in the anime convention space, we’re thrilled to see the incredible passion our Texan anime enthusiasts bring to the table. It’s no surprise that Texas, home to the North American division of Crunchyroll, the world’s largest anime distributor, became the natural choice for Anime Frontier.”

The event will feature plenty of new additions, along with the return of beloved elements. Also, the event has seen steady growth, from hosting 13,000 fans during its inaugural year in 2021 to now preparing for an anticipated 20,000 attendees this year.

“In 2022, we were over the moon to host a whopping 16,000 fans who joined us in the exhilarating celebration of all things Japanese pop culture,” Goodwin said. “The energy was contagious, and we’re gearing up to make this year’s event even more extraordinary.

“We can’t wait to welcome anime enthusiasts from all corners of the Metroplex and beyond, connect with kindred spirits, and make Anime Frontier 2023 an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

Goodwin said Fort Worth was specifically chosen as the site of the festival for a reason.

“Our decision to make Fort Worth the home of Anime Frontier wasn’t just about convenience, it was a strategic move,” Goodwin said. “Fort Worth’s central location in the dynamic DFW area and its strong ties to the lively suburbs in and around Dallas make it an ideal hub for our celebration. Identified by our major Japanese publishing partners as a market deserving of recognition, Fort Worth is the perfect canvas for us to paint the town anime.”

The expansive expo floor will feature over 120 anime companies and publishers. Artist Alley is 50% bigger this year and will showcase unique creations from fan artists.

Also back are Bandai Collectibles’ popular Gundam Base, with rare model kits and figures, and the striking Itasha Car Showcase by Senpai Squad. Additionally, Anime Frontier’s signature video gaming, Pachinko, and Hebi Studios return to provide continuous entertainment for all gamers.

New This Year:

Hololive – Anime Frontier has partnered with worldwide VTuber agency COVER Corporation Inc., who will bring VTube sensations Mori Calliope and Takanashi Kiara of Hololive English – Myth. It also features an exclusive panel and fan meet-and-greets with Hoshimachi Suisei or Mori Calliope, allowing them to engage with their favorite virtual idols and explore the captivating world of VTubers.

Wild West Idol Fest – This concert-style showcase was highly requested by past fans and will feature idols from all over Texas, delivering performances on Anime Frontier’s main stage. Featured groups include Colorful Halation, Love Bomb Idols, Metal Petal, +Kiseki, Prismatic Love!, Tokimeki Sensation, and Tsukisu.

Special Japanese guests – Chiwa Saito, known for her versatile voice acting in over 100 anime productions and games, will appear on Saturday, participating in a panel and hosting an autograph session. Acky Bright, the highly acclaimed manga artist and illustrator renowned for his captivating “Kawakakkoii” style drawings, will be present throughout the event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

ANIME FRONTIER AT-A-GLANCE DETAILS

When: Dec. 8-10.

Where: Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St. Fort Worth.

Times: Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Panels run until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets: Three-day tickets, $70; Friday, $37; Saturday, $42; Sunday, $37; kids, $17; Sunday Funday Family Pack, $74; Weekend Family Fun Pack, $132.