Bass Racing’s Annapolis retired, starts new career as sire

If you’ve been wondering what became of Bass Racing’s standout turf horse Annapolis, you might have found out over the weekend while watching the prestigious Saudi Cup race card on Fox Sports 2.

No, Annapolis didn’t compete in one of the big-money races at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but his name was mentioned prominently in a TV commercial touting his new career as a thoroughbred sire at renowned Claiborne Farm in Kentucky. The 5-year-old colt was retired after suffering an injury that would have made it difficult to get him ready for the 2024 racing season. He will stand at Clairborne for a fee of $12,500.

A product of Fort Worth philanthropist Ramona Bass’s Kentucky-based thoroughbred breeding and racing operation, Annapolis was sired by War Front out of the Unbridled’s Song mare My Miss Sophia. He was trained throughout his career by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher. Bass Stables LLC and Bass Racing LLC. are managed by Ramona and Lee Bass’s son, Perry Bass II.

Annapolis won six of 13 lifetime starts, including the Grade 1 Turf Mile at legendary Keeneland race track in Lexington, Kentucky; the Grade 2 Pilgrim Stakes at New York’s Belmont Park; and the Grade 3 Saranac Stakes at Saratoga. He earned more than $1.5 million during his three-year racing career.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Blood-Horse quoted Claiborne Farm president Walker Hancock:

“Annapolis has been a star since the day he was born. Being a $4 million in-utero purchase, the bar was high, and he lived up to his lofty expectations. He was a graded stakes winner at 2, a record-setting grade 1 winner at 3, and hails from an incredible dirt family.”

While the retirement of Annapolis has left Bass Racing without one of its most celebrated runners, the Basses have no shortage of impressive prospects.

Their 4-year-old colt Seal Team, like Annapolis a son of War Front, has yet to make his 2024 debut but has three wins, one second and one third-place finish in five lifetime starts. Keep an eye also on Bass Racing’s promising 4-year-old fillies Ice Dancing, Window Shopping and Venganza. Seal Team and all three fillies are trained by California-based Hall of Famer Richard Mandella.