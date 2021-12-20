Armed Forces Bowl partner donates 500 tickets to U.S. military veterans

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), a fast-growing retail mortgage lender based in Cleveland, is the Official Mortgage Partner of the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, which will be played Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. In addition to its game sponsorship, CCM is donating 500 tickets to U.S. military veterans in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is presenting sponsor of a pregame toy delivery to patients at Fort Worth’s Cook Children’s Medical Center.

The Armed Forces Bowl kicks off at 7 p.m. CST on ESPN and will feature the independent Army West Point Black Knights, 8-4, and the Missouri Tigers, 6-6, of the Southeastern Conference.

Known as “The Bowl for the Brave,” the Armed Forces Bowl highlights all branches of the military and includes an array of pre- and in-game activities calling attention to the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes. It is the only bowl game to have featured all three U.S. military academies multiple times, most recently Army in 2018.



The bowl annually sponsors a pregame visit by each team’s players to Cook Children’s Medical Center. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, CCM arranged for toy deliveries from FAO Schwarz to dozens of hospital patients.

“This annual game and the dozens of activities leading up to kick-off remind us of what’s most important in our lives – the selfless individuals who help protect our nation and the commitments to family and community that keep us united and strong,” said CrossCountry Mortgage Founder and CEO Ron Leonhardt Jr. “We are very proud to step forward in support of this exciting event and to help add cheer to the lives of children who are facing significant health challenges.” Since 2014, the Armed Forces Bowl has been the highest scoring bowl game. In last year’s game, played December 31, Mississippi State squeaked by Tulsa, 28-26. Eighty-four players who have participated in the Armed Forces Bowl have been selected in the NFL draft. The MVP of the 2015 game, Jared Goff, became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He is now the starting quarterback of the Detroit Lions