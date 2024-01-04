Better weather and another win for the city – Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl scores again

Now that’s more like it. One year after hosting one of the coldest college bowl games in history – some claimed it was the coldest ever – things returned to normal for the 2023 version of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

With temperatures almost 50 degrees higher than last year (mid-60s compared to the teens) the game was played in stark contrast.

“We were extremely thankful for the weather this year after we had such a brutally cold game in 2022,” said Drew Harris of First Pitch Public Relations. “This year we were able to have all of our pre-game festivities for our veterans, families and fans to enjoy outside in our Veterans Village. Unfortunately, the cloud cover did not allow for our flyover or paratroopers, but all in all the weather was all we could ask for.”

The game drew a crowd of 30,828, which is consistent with past attendance. In 19 of its 21 years the Armed Forces Bowl has drawn at least 30,000. The only two exceptions were 2003 (27,902) and 2020 during the COVID 19 pandemic (9,000).

- FWBP Digital Partners -

As for the 2022 game, 43,875 hardy fans turned out on that frigid December night to watch Air Force defeat Baylor 30-15 – second only to the 44,738 that saw Army defeat Houston 70-14 in 2018.

In the 2023 showdown Air Force (9-4) scored a 31-21 victory over James Madison (11-2). It was the seventh time Air Force has played in the game – the most of any team – and the Falcons improved to 3-4. They also joined Army ( 2017-18) as the only team to win the bowl in back-to-back seasons.

“We were honored to host both the Air Force and James Madison teams and their fans,” Harris said. “Both teams were incredible to work with and truly understood the meaning behind why this game is the Bowl for the Brave.”

But not only was the game a win for Air Force, it was, as it consistently is, a win for Fort Worth, said Jason Sands, vice president of sports for Visit Fort Worth.

- Advertisement -

“The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl is one of those events that is bigger than just a game,” he said. “They do such an amazing job honoring those who have served and paying tribute to the sacrifices the brave men and women in the armed forces have made. At the same time, the athletes and coaches of the participating teams feel welcomed and appreciated and part of something that transcends sports, and that is hard to accomplish.

“When you take all of that and add it with the exposure our city gets with a national audience and the thousands of visitors it brings to our community – its impact is immeasurable.”

The game has now seen a military academy team participate 13 times with eight victories since it officially became the Armed Forces Bowl in 2006. With Fort Worth being a key city in the defense industry and home to Lockheed Martin, the city and the game are a perfect match, Harris said.

“Our entire focus is on properly showing love and respect for the United States and our active-duty and veterans. Fort Worth and Lockheed Martin exhibit those qualities every day,” he said. “Not only does the game allow Fort Worth to be seen on a national stage, including on ABC this year for the first time ever, it brings people from all over the country the chance to come see how great Fort Worth is.”

- Advertisement -

The date for the 2024 Armed Forces Bowl will be announced in the spring, Harris said.

Historical notes: