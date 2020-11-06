67.3 F
Man, 18, arrested in slaying of actor Eddie Hassell in Grand Prairie

By AP News
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of actor Eddie Hassell during a random robbery at a suburban Dallas apartment complex parking lot over the weekend.

Grand Prairie police say D’jon Antone was arrested on a capital murder charge Wednesday at his home in Dallas. Antone was being held Thursday at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on $500,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.
Hassell, 30, was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.” Police have said Hassell, who lived in Waco, was fatally shot around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday in Grand Prairie.

Police spokesman Mark Beseda said Hassell was visiting a friend at the apartment complex and was shot after going to the parking lot to retrieve something. Beseda said a car was stolen but Hassell wasn’t in it at the time.
“He was just a victim of wrong place, wrong time,” Beseda said.

