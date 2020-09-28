76.4 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 28, 2020
Entertainment Artisan Children's Theater presents Ella Enchanted
Entertainment

Artisan Children’s Theater presents Ella Enchanted

By FWBP Staff
Violet Novak and Hayden Beaty in Ella Enchanted. Credit: Al Smith

Artisan Children’s Theater will present Ella Enchanted at its 200-seat Main Stage facility.

The show runs Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, through Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Performances are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. (No 4 p.m. performance on Oct. 10 or 17).

Reserved seating tickets are $10 for children 12 and under and $15 for adults.

In the show, based on the Newberry Honor book by Gail Carson Levine, Ella of Frell is given the “gift” of obedience by Lucinda, her misguided Fairy Godmother, and is forced to do anything people command her. On her adventure to rid herself of the curse, she must outwit ogres, sidestep giants, befriend a prince, survive her step-family, and ultimately find the power to be her true self.

The show is directed by Tron Sutton and Assisted by Meredith Jeppson. Book & Lyrics by Karen Zacarías. Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. Music Direction by Meredith Jeppson.

Choreography is by Connie Sanchez and Assisted by Hayden Beaty.

Artisan Center Theater

444 East Pipeline Road

Hurst 76053

Box office: (817) 284-1200.

More information: www.ArtisanCT.com

