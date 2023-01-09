Couldn’t make it to California for the big game? Home TV on the fritz? No cable and just don’t like Hulu, Fubo and all that streaming stuff? Or maybe, like a lot of folks, you just want to watch the most important football game of the season with a crowd around you?

Lucky for you, there are options.

The aforementioned big game, of course, is tonight’s college football national championship battle between Fort Worth’s very own TCU Horned Frogs and the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. Game time at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is 6:30 p.m. Central time.

The game will be televised on ESPN and streamed by the usual suspects but if rubbing elbows and sharing the excitement with fellow fans is more to your liking, TCU is hosting a watch party on campus at the Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, 2900 Stadium Drive.

The public is invited (clear bag policy is in effect), admission is free and doors open at 5:30 p.m. The arena’s concession and merchandise stands will be open.

Free parking will be available in Frog Alley, Lot 6 on Stadium Drive and Lots 3 and 4 off West Cantey Street.

If the arena setting is too restrictive for your taste and you’d like a more, shall we say, fluid environment for your football frenzy, popular entertainment district Crockett Row in Fort Worth’s West 7th area is throwing a TCU Block Party from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Partygoers will be able to watch the game while enjoying food and drink specials from various Crockett Row locations, including Concrete Cowboy, The Social House and the Movie Tavern Take Five Lounge. An outdoor tent with a 26’ screen will be set up near the intersection of Crockett and Currie streets alongside multiple food trucks and other food and beverage stations to complete the block party experience.

Free entry and parking in all Crockett Row garages will be available beginning at 3 p.m. (Crockett and Currie streets will be partially closed from 3 p.m. Monday until 3 a.m. Tuesday).

And there’s another option, for those who prefer their Frog ball served up in a more historic locale: A free watch party will be held at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater, 2401 N. Main St., in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards neighborhood. Doors open at 4 p.m.