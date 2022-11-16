Tickets to go on sale for Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Auditorium Concert Series

If you’re looking for great musical entertainment to kick off the new year, the Auditorium Concert Series at the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will “Git-R-Done.”

Larry the Cable Guy, John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter highlight the list of performers coming to the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, which is partnering with Live Nation to present the Auditorium Concert Series at the Will Rogers Auditorium. The Stock Show’s 23-day extravaganza runs Jan. 13 through Feb. 4.

Also on the list are Tesla and ONEUS. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m.

Highlighting the series will be a Jan. 28 show by Larry the Cable Guy, a multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top funny guys in the country. His special Remain Seated is currently streaming on Netflix.

Most recently he reprised his role as the lovable tow truck Mater for the new Disney + series Cars on the Road. He also created The Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after his signature catchphrase, and has donated more than $7 million to various charities.

But before Larry takes the stage, there is plenty to take in musically.

The series begins with John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter taking the stage on the opening night.

Montgomery is known for hits such as Life’s A Dance, I Love the Way You Love Me and I Can Love You Like That. Carter’s multi-platinum debut album Did I Shave My Legs For This? features the hit Strawberry Wine, which showcases her blend of country and retro-rock.

The following night, Jan. 14, Tesla will bring their legendary blues-metal sounds to town. Their debut album, Mechanical Resonance, released in 1986, went platinum and produced crowd favorites Modern Day Cowboy and Little Suzi.

On Jan. 27, the star boy group ONEUS will bring their K-Pop music to the series with hits from their chart-topping debut mini-album LIGHT US.

“We’re excited about these initial announcements to our 2023 Auditorium Concert Series,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “Stay tuned for more announcements as our partner Live Nation completes what will be an amazing lineup for our 2023 Show.”