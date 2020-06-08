Bell Alliance Air Show wants your vote

After placing in the top 10 in 2018 and 2019, the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show is honored to be nominated for the third time in the USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest in the Best Air Show category. USA TODAY gives voters four weeks to vote for the air show of their choice, honoring the top 10 shows out of 20. A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest. Help the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, a longstanding North Texas tradition, make the cut!

WHEN

Voting begins Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. CT, and the winners will be announced on the 10Best website Friday, July 17, 2020.

WHERE

You can vote on the USA TODAY 10Best website https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-air-show/bell-fort-worth-alliance-air-show-fort-worth/.

There is also a link on our Facebook page https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-air-show/bell-fort-worth-alliance-air-show-fort-worth/?fbclid=IwAR0XdB8ZjExIUrpYH36JgwHIWsfyRxabKaSzGYH71zfLMs-IZfXvUPKDv8k

WHO

The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, this year taking place Oct. 17-18. An all-encompassing community event that attracts some 120,000 attendees, this year’s 30th Anniversary show features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Bill Stein in the Edge 540, Michael Goulian, Team Oracle, A-10 Demo, Navy F-35 Demo, All Veteran Parachute Team, Aftershock Jet Truck, Precision Exotics, Air National Guard Band of the Southwest and more. See a variety of aircraft and historical displays, explore interactive exhibits and simulators at the STEM Discovery Zone, visit the Veterans’ Village, and enjoy two Kids Zone areas featuring the world’s largest inflatable slide plus a variety of aviation-themed inflatables. For information, see www.AllianceAirShow.com.