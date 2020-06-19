Billy Bob’s World’s Largest Socially Distant Honky Tonk

The World’s Largest Honky Tonk is back for the first time since it was forced to shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legendary Billy Bob’s Texas, located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, first opened in 1981. While concerts for June have been postponed due to social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 virus, the colossal Billy Bob’s Texas will continue hosting concerts as soon as possible.

The first phase of reopening will welcome customers for daytime admission.

• Friday, June 19: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Saturday, June 20: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Sunday, June 21: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sales for new concerts in July such as Randall King (7/2), Neal McCoy (7/3), The Bellamy Brothers (7/4) and Mike Ryan (7/10 & 7/11).

Though the current mandates listed in Phase 3 of Governor Abbott’s reopening plan states that bars can open at 50% capacity, we feel that in the interest of health and safety for our staff, guests, and entertainers, we will be opening at half of the restricted capacity.

Therefore, these newly announced concerts will be limited to 1,500 tickets.

1000 socially distanced Reserved Seats

500 socially distanced General Admission

There are a number of concerts that have been rescheduled such as Roger Creager (7/17), Robert Earl Keen (7/18), Cory Morrow (7/24), Gary Allan (8/1), Drake White (8/14), Tracy Byrd (8/21), Chad Prather (8/23), Sammy Kershaw (9/11), Justin Moore (9/26), Shane Smith & The Saints (10/17), “Hold My Beer” with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen (10/23), Lonestar (10/30), Josh Ward (11/13), Colter Wall (11/19), Easton Corbin (11/27), Stoney LaRue (12/5), Jon Pardi (12/10 & 12/11), Flatland Cavalry (12/26).

For more information on all rescheduling and future announcements, visit HERE.

Circle airing Live At Billy Bob’s Texas!

Still not ready to head out? Live at Billy Bob’s Texas gives the listener a front row seat to concerts at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk. The music series has compiled powerful performances featuring hits from legendary country music artists like Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Eddy Raven, Gary Stewart, Asleep at the Wheel, Janie Fricke and more.

Circle network is carrying Live At Billy Bob’s Texas! Launched in January, Circle Media celebrates the country lifestyle and puts fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Based in Nashville, Circle includes a linear network as well as a companion over-the-top (OTT) premium entertainment service which is expected to launch in spring 2020. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV.

Go to CirclePlus.com for shows, schedules and a simple guide to getting the channel.

Visit BillyBobsTexas.com/live-at-billy-bobs for more information.