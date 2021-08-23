Monday, August 23, 2021
96.5 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeEntertainment & Sports

Blue Angels will debut F/A-18 Super Hornets at Alliance Air Show

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-18 Super Hornet (1)

U.S. Navy Blue Angels will debut their F/A-18 Super Hornets over North Texas at the 31st Anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Oct. 23-24 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

The air show is taking on a hybrid model this year. Ticket options for parking, an exclusive area for photographers and seating with a buffet lunch are available for purchase now at  now.

There will be no tickets sold on-site.

“To minimize impact to surrounding airfield businesses and customers, the air show will adopt a format that shifts guests from the ramp to the parking area. Guests will park on the east side of Fort Worth Alliance Airport – with one space for the vehicle and the adjoining space to picnic and play. There are additional options for photographers and seating with a buffet lunch. We’ve added the Landing Zone, a 1.5-acre area full of exciting ground attractions, activities and exhibits for all ages,” said Christina Carey, director of special projects for Alliance Air Productions, producer of the event and a nonprofit organization created by Hillwood.

Since 2006, the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show has distributed more than $780,000 of its proceeds to more than 80 nonprofit organizations across North Texas. This year’s proceeds will also be distributed to various local nonprofit organizations.

Tickets are on sale now

Previous articleExisting home sales rose in July, inventory ticked higher
Next articleArlington property group sells commercial assets in Irving, New Mexico
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.