Blue Angels will debut F/A-18 Super Hornets at Alliance Air Show

U.S. Navy Blue Angels will debut their F/A-18 Super Hornets over North Texas at the 31st Anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Oct. 23-24 at Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

The air show is taking on a hybrid model this year. Ticket options for parking, an exclusive area for photographers and seating with a buffet lunch are available for purchase now at now.

There will be no tickets sold on-site.

“To minimize impact to surrounding airfield businesses and customers, the air show will adopt a format that shifts guests from the ramp to the parking area. Guests will park on the east side of Fort Worth Alliance Airport – with one space for the vehicle and the adjoining space to picnic and play. There are additional options for photographers and seating with a buffet lunch. We’ve added the Landing Zone, a 1.5-acre area full of exciting ground attractions, activities and exhibits for all ages,” said Christina Carey, director of special projects for Alliance Air Productions, producer of the event and a nonprofit organization created by Hillwood.

Since 2006, the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show has distributed more than $780,000 of its proceeds to more than 80 nonprofit organizations across North Texas. This year’s proceeds will also be distributed to various local nonprofit organizations.

Tickets are on sale now