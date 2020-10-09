79.8 F
Fort Worth
Friday, October 9, 2020
- Advertisements -
Entertainment Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30
Entertainment

Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30

By AP News
The Broadway shutdown continues. No Hamilton, no nothing.

Other News

Entertainment

‘Let it Go’: Stopped cold: ‘Frozen’ musical on Broadway not to reopen

AP News -
By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment WriterNEW YORK (AP) — The big budget musical "Frozen" will not reopen when Broadway theaters restart, marking...
Read more
Entertainment

Broadway shutdown extended until at least Labor Day

AP News -
By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer NEW YORK (AP) — The shutdown on Broadway has...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of Broadway will have to wait a little longer for shows to resume — until at least late May.

Although an exact date for various performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through May 30.

“We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, which represents producers.

The latest delay was endorsed by Actors’ Equity Association, which represents 51,000 theater actors and stage managers.

“Today the Broadway League made the difficult but responsible decision to put the safety and health of their workers and audience first. This is a deeply painful time for everyone who depends on the arts for their livelihood,” said Mary McColl, executive director for Actors’ Equity Association.

“We are at this moment because, seven months into the pandemic, our nation still lacks a coherent national strategy for masks and testing which could help bring the virus under control.”

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open — and scrambling the Tony Award schedule, with nominations this year set for Oct. 15.  Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7, then again to Sept. 6 and again to Jan. 3.

The new timeframe may complicate a clutch of show that had planned to open in the spring, including “The Music Man,” “Flying Over Sunset,” “Caroline, or Change,” “Plaza Suite,” “American Buffalo” and “The Minutes.” Within hours of the announcement, the musical based on Michael Jackson, called “MJ,” pushed back its performances to September.

The move by the Broadway League comes less than a month after the Metropolitan Opera said it will skip an entire season for the first time in its nearly 140-year history and intends to return from the pandemic layoff next September.

In London, producer Cameron Mackintosh has said his company’s West End productions of “Hamilton,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Mary Poppins” and “Les Miserables” won’t reopen until 2021 due to the pandemic. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., has canceled most previously announced performances and events through the end of 2020, as has the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston.

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Producers and labor unions are discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.

Previous articleSymphony Arlington to open season with Ludwig Shindig!
Next articleTarrant County Public Health reports five COVID-19 deaths on Friday
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Entertainment

Man featured on ‘Tiger King’ charged with animal cruelty

AP News -
By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A wild animal trainer featured in the popular "Tiger King"...
Read more
Entertainment

Symphony Arlington to open season with Ludwig Shindig!

FWBP Staff -
Symphony Arlington has announced a 2020-2021 Season of eight subscription concerts celebrating the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig Van Beethoven.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Speak up!’ — ‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special

AP News -
By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer NEW YORK (AP) — "Sesame Street" has always pressed for inclusion. Now in...
Read more
Entertainment

Analyzing Trump’s illness is humbling for media’s med teams

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Here's an assignment to humble even the most confident...
Read more
Culture

Queen Nefertari’s Egypt to open at the Kimbell in December

FWBP Staff -
At the heart of the exhibition is Queen Nefertari, who was renowned for her beauty and prominence, the museum said in a...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101