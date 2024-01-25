Busy week, busy weekend at Stock Show & Rodeo

As the second full week of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo rolls into another weekend, a full slate of activities is on tap starting with today’s celebration of “purple pride,” aka TCU Day.

In honor of the school that is often referenced around these parts as “Fort Worth’s university,” anyone attending the stock show adorned in TCU garb gets free general admission – and rodeo tickets are half price for anyone with a valid TCU student or faculty ID.

The atmosphere at the rodeo in Dickies Arena may feel a bit like Horned Frogs football or basketball game with the TCU Horned Frog Band in the stands, the TCU Showgirls performing, SuperFrog pumping up the energy, and the TCU Men’s Chorale singing the national anthem.

Adding to the stock show’s purple haze: The Stock Show Bowl equestrian competition pitting TCU against Delaware State University at John Justin Arena.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Other upcoming highlights, courtesy of FWSSR:

AUDITORIUM ENTERTAINMENT SERIES – Friday / Tanya Tucker

In 1974 a teenage country music sensation named Tanya Tucker sang to packed crowds at the stock show’s rodeo performances in the Will Rogers Coliseum. On Friday, the modern-day legend and two-time Grammy Award winner returns to perform at the stock show’s Auditorium Entertainment Series presented by Ariat. Fans who arrive early for the concert can enjoy all the stock show has to offer: great dining options including Reata at the Backstage Club in the Will Rogers Coliseum; an array of shopping opportunities; and, of course, stock show staples such as livestock and horses on exhibit.

FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS – Friday

- Advertisement -

Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the stock show. For $5, anyone 55 or older can take in all the stock show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.

ESCARAMUZA AND CHARRO CALA COMPETIONS – Saturday and Sunday

Take in the beauty of the FWSSR Texas Invitational Escaramuza and Charro Cala competitions at Will Rogers Coliseum. Escaramuza and Charro Cala history dates to the Mexican Revolution. Equestrians wearing elaborate costumes and sporting custom saddles and handcrafted equipment add a uniqueness and style that make the Escaramuza and Charro Cala a must-see event. Youth compete on Saturday and adults on Sunday – both beginning at 9 a.m.

KIDS GONE WILD – Sunday

- Advertisement -

“Kids Gone Wild,” is an event is for families looking for an opportunity to expose their children to the wonders of nature – and, truth be told, mom and dad will be a little bit “wowed” as well. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and introduces youngsters to a wide-range of animals from snakes to insects and helps kids gain an appreciation for nature’s ecosystems. There are several hands-on activities, including crafts, digging in the dirt (who doesn’t want to do that!), and fishing in the Kid Fish Tank.

BUBBLES & BITES – Sunday

Bubbles & Bites is a fun and engaging champagne and food event scheduled for 11 a.m. in the Round Up Inn at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall. The event features a fabulous brunch created by area chefs that’s paired with sparkling wine from around the world.

CARNIVAL MIDWAY AND PETTING ZOO – Daily

The stock show’s carnival midway is second to none. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Petting Zoo – open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, offers cuddly animals including lambs, chickens, llamas, tortoises, ducks, rabbits and even a heated lemur playland. And the popular pony rides might launch the careers of some future rodeo stars.

BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE/THE CORKYARD – Today through Sunday

Both the Bud Light Roadhouse and The Corkyard have before and after rodeo entertainment on Simmons Bank Plaza. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket.

RODEO SHOPPING & GO TEXAN MARKETPLACE – Daily

More than 300 exhibitors and concessionaires with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can be found at the stock show. Texas entrepreneurs processing and selling a variety of goods ranging from smoked meats and condiments to clothing can be found at the Go Texan Market.

FWSSR PRORODEO TOURNAMENT – Daily

The FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament is in full swing at world-renowned Dickies Arena. With a fan-friendly, bracket-style format, the PRORODEO TOURNAMENT and its $1 million payout takes rodeo to a completely new dimension for Fort Worth rodeo spectators.

LIVESTOCK AND HORSE SHOWS – Daily

The weekend provides an excellent opportunity to casually stroll the barns and see the most beautiful cattle in the world. Ranchers from across the nation are on hand and their bulls, cows and calves will be in pristine condition for the judges’ – and your – eyes. Rabbits, sheep, horses and goats are all ready for their close-ups.

More information on stock show events as well as schedules and tickets can be found on the FWSSR website.