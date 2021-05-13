Café Modern set to re-open under Wolfgang Puck Catering

The Wolfgang Puck era at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is will start Tuesday, May 18, the museum announced today.

Wolfgang Puck Catering and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth said the new Café Modern will open for lunch, brunch, and bar service beginning May 18. Closed since March 2020, the café is under new management by Wolfgang Puck Catering, with returning General Manager Roxanne Mclarry and the addition of Chef Jett Mora, a seasoned Wolfgang Puck Catering veteran, who leads the culinary team.

Café Modern promises guests warm hospitality, creative cuisine, and seasonal menus rooted in Texas ingredients. The menus feature comfort food with global influences and a beverage program showcasing local spirits. Seating is available indoors and on the expansive outdoor patio. Reservations will be taken online through OpenTable or by calling 817.840.2157, beginning Monday, May 17.

Lunch Menu Highlights

Sicilian Melt featuring Eggplant and Portobello Agrodolce, Fontina Cheese Blend on Sourdough

Natural Chicken Paillard with Warm Local Rainbow Chard Salad, Golden Raisins, Almonds, Parmesan, and Aleppo Honey Vinaigrette

Pan-Roasted Mahi Mahi with Bengali Curry, Sugar Snap Peas, Zucchini, Avocado Butter, and Chili Oil

Charred Kalbi Beef Bowl with Marinated Flank Cut Beef, Chili Garlic Rice, House Kimchi Pickled Vegetables, Ssamjang Sauce, and Fried Timberview Farms Egg

Brunch Menu Highlights

Birria Beef Migas with Toasted Corn Tortilla Omelet, Guajillo Chile-Braised Beef, Cilantro, Onion, Avocado Crema, Queso Fresco on Pinto Beans

Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwich featuring Kelley Honey Farms Butter, Spicy Aioli, Housemade Angel Biscuit, and Breakfast Potato

Café Modern Operating Hours

Lunch

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 11 am-2:30 pm

Brunch

Saturday, Sunday 10 am-3 pm

Beverages and Light Bites

Tuesday-Sunday 10 am-5 pm, Friday 10 am-10 pm

Dinner service will begin soon and will be offered on Fridays, from 5 pm-8:30 pm.

Here’s a bit about Chef Jett Mora

A graduate of the Academy of Culinary Education in California, the Los Angeles-born and bred chef Jett Mora began his cooking career with the highly acclaimed Wolfgang Puck Catering (WPC) in 2011. Working in WPC’s flagship Hollywood & Highland kitchen, Mora spent years working alongside Wolfgang and his team of chefs to create menus for weddings, special events, corporate galas, and some of the country’s premier events, including the Oscars® Governors Ball.

Throughout his ten years with Wolfgang Puck Catering, Mora’s creativity, leadership, and support enabled him to advance quickly through the ranks, leading corporate dining at a top technology and entertainment client before joining Puck’s West Hollywood restaurant Red Seven as Executive Chef.

Mora then received the coveted opportunity to cook inside Wolfgang’s Test Kitchen, the master chef’s culinary incubator where Mora created his own multi-course tasting menus. This “experimental” restaurant allowed Mora to explore new dishes, ingredients, and cuisines and to design menus without limitations.

In 2021, Mora relocated to Fort Worth to lead the culinary team at the Modern, overseeing food and beverage operations, menu creation, and catering and events, including running the museum’s signature restaurant, Café Modern.