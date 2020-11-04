74.4 F
Casa Mañana’s Jingle All the Way: A Holiday Family Concert tickets on sale now

Jingle All the Way: A Holiday Family Concert stars audience favorites Laura Wetsel as “Jingle the Elf,” Winston Daniels as “Frosty,” Kyle Igneczi as “Rudolph” and Santa Claus as himself Dec. 5-20, Casa Mañana said in a news release.

Your favorite holiday hits, sung by your favorite holiday characters, the announcement said. Join Frosty, Rudolph and Jingle the Elf in singing songs such as Frosty the Snowman, Jingle Bells, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town and many, many more.

During the show, craft an ornament to take home and don’t forget to order extra marshmallows for your hot chocolate.
An appearance by the jolliest elf of all, Santa Claus, wraps up the concert. Craft materials are included with ticket purchase. Drinks are served tableside and are not included in the price of the ticket.

The Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are now held on the mainstage to allow for social distancing. Audience members sit at tables 2, 3 or 4, spread out across the stage. Adjustments have been made so that audience members are only sitting with their respective parties, and the number of tables is limited.

Performers are spread out across a stage that has been built over the first few rows of the original seats. Staff follow strict sanitary guidelines, including health screenings prior to coming to work, and wearing gloves and face masks. Performances do not have an intermission, and restrooms are closely monitored for capacity and cleaned frequently. 

All children ages 2 and up must have a ticketed seat.
Ticket prices start at $35 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Lap seat tickets are available for children under age 2 for $15. Lap seats must be purchased by calling Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office at 817.332.2272, x 3. 

Performance dates and times

  • Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
