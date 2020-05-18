CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth latest expansion of local news streaming from ViacomCBS





CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive announced the launch of CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth, the 10th of ViacomCBS’ 13 local direct-to-consumer streaming news services in major markets across the country May 18.



CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth features anchored programming and coverage of live breaking news events in the region produced by KTVT-TV (CBS 11).

CBS – now ViacomCBS – became the first major media company to launch a local OTT news service when CBSN New York debuted in December 2018, the company said in a news release.



“The launch of CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth is a landmark event in CBS 11’s history,” said Gary Schneider, president and general manager, KTVT and independent sister station KTXA-TV.

“We are excited to be able to make our award-winning local news content available to consumers – both here in North Texas and across the country – whenever and wherever they want to watch.”

CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth is available through CBSN, on www.CBSNews.com

and on the CBS News apps for mobile and connected TV devices. In addition, the service is available through www.CBSDFW.com

– FWBP Staff

