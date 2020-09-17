81.8 F
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Celebrate Texas Wine Month in Historic Grapevine
Celebrate Texas Wine Month in Historic Grapevine

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff

The 28th Annual New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail, sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers and the Texas Department of Agriculture, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 in Grapevine, according to a news release.

Across Texas, October is known as Texas Wine Month, a 31-day-long celebration of Texas wines and the Texas Wine Industry. Texas is the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the nation, with more than 400 wineries and over 5,000 acres of producing vineyard farmland.

Texas Wines contribute $13.1 billion of economic value to the state.

Wine enthusiasts from around the state and country are invited to come celebrate Texas Wine Month in Historic Grapevine, which kicks off at the Nash Farm Harvest Moon Supper celebrating the harvest moon.

Additional activities include live jazz and Grapevine wines on board the Grapevine Vintage Railroad.

New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail Passports are $45 per person and include a souvenir wine glass, three (3) one-ounce (1 oz.) wine tastings and a food sample at each participating winery tasting room.

Complimentary parking is available throughout Grapevine’s Historic District and at many of the winery locations. Passports will be available for pick up on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Grapevine Visitor Information Center located at 636 S. Main St.

Advance purchase is recommended, and guests must be 21 years of age or older. For more information on events happening in Historic Grapevine and to purchase a Passport, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/NewVintage

The Nash Farm Harvest Moon Supper is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m. at Nash Farm.

Curated wine pairings will complement the 19th century-inspired farm menu. The Lone Star String Band will serenade guests as they dine at private tables spaced across the Farm’s meadow.

The Harvest Moon Supper menu will include flavors of fall with many selections having been grown or produced on the Nash Farm. Living history culinary vignettes throughout the farmstead allow attendees to experience 19th century dishes. Culinary historians will be on hand to discuss historic food preparations and methods.

Tickets are $75 per person. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.NashFarm.org

The Jazz Wine Train is scheduled Friday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4, Noon on board the Grapevine Vintage Railroad.

The Jazz Wine Train includes tastings from each Grapevine winery tasting room, assorted hors d’oeuvres, a souvenir wine glass and live jazz entertainment. The Jazz Wine Train is sponsored by the Texas Department of Agriculture. Tickets are $62 per person.

To purchase tickets or for more information visit: www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/JazzWineTrains

The 37th Annual Lone Star International Wine Competition is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29 at Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The competition is open to wines from all over the world. This exclusive event can be viewed live through the Grapevine Visitor Information Center’s showroom windows. Come watch as wines are judged in four categories (Texas, International, Limited Production and Label) by a panel of professional wine experts from Texas and California. The Lone Star International Wine Competition is hosted by the Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association. For more information, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/TexasWineMonth

