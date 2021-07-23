Celebrate the National Day of the American Cowboy in the Stockyards (check out the rib-eating contest)

Celebrate the National Day of the American Cowboy in the Stockyards

Voted the “Best Cowboy Tribute Event” in the U.S. by American Cowboy magazine, Fort Worth’s National Day of the American Cowboy celebration has become a time-honored tradition in the Fort Worth Stockyards. This year, the event is expected to draw more than 25,000 attendees, with family-friendly activities taking place all day, including a Western parade, armadillo races, cow milking, petting zoo, horseback riding, face painting, live music, Legends of Texas gunfight show, the Fort Worth Herd cattle drive, Cowtown Cowboy Rodeo, Stockyards Championship Rodeo, and much more.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the 15th annual National Day of the American Cowboy celebration will feature exciting activities such as Old West Comedy Gunfight Shows, Calf Roping Training, Chuck Wagon Cowboy Poetry, Armadillo Races, and various contests from Riscky’s BBQ rib-eating to longest mustache and much more! In addition, guests can expect a Cowboy Celebration Parade, Cowtown Cowboy Rodeo, and Live Music.

Here’s some more meat on the rib-eating contest:

Riscky’s Barbeque is hosting its 15th annual rib-eating contest on Saturday, July 24, in tandem with a series of celebratory events hosted by the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District in honor of the National Day of the American Cowboy.



WHEN:

Saturday, July 24

• 11 a.m. – Rib-eating contest begins

• Noon – Top qualifiers compete in finals

HOW:

All participants must pay a $10 entry fee at-the-door on the day of the event.

Sign-ups are first-come, first-serve (30 participants max).

WHERE:

Riscky’s BBQ

Fort Worth Stockyards Station

140 East Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164



Riscky’s Barbeque, a Fort Worth BBQ institution for the past 94 years, will challenge 30 barbeque enthusiasts to eat as many Riscky’s beef ribs as possible in just 60 seconds. The top qualifiers will then go head-to-head for a grand prize valued at $500, a second-place prize valued at $250, and a third-place prize valued at $100. All participants will receive a T-shirt, and giveaways and prizes will be offered. Participants must be 18 years or older.



