Chamber Music Society announces 33rd anniversary season





It is with great optimism and enthusiasm that the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth announces the 2020-2021 season, the organization.

The society say it is optimistic the current pandemic will have diminished and it will be able to offer all the scheduled concerts.

“We are enthusiastic because of the excellence of programming and artists who will continue bringing quality chamber music to the North Texas area,” the organization.

Artistic Director Gary Levinson has chosen “Pushing the Boundaries” as the major theme for the season.

“This season offers music that has become known for its innovation as well as its artistic impact; whether it is a new work by composer Milad Yousufi which was commissioned by Trio Solisti and will be performed on March 12, the exploration of the Caprice No. 5 by Paganini, this time performed on the flute, or a reading of Bach’s timeless masterpiece The Art of the Fugue, a work where instrumentation is less important than the architecture of the music. Our musicians embrace the opportunity to present all the programmed works with a fresh, eye-opening approach,” Levinson said in the announcement.

The first concert of 20-21 opens Sept. 12. Titled “Timeless Virtuosity,” this program will explore various periods of music beginning with the Bach family and taking the listener through the centuries to Piazolla, all performed with the unique instrumentation of flute, violin, and a guitar duo.

This concert is made possible in part in collaboration with the Allegro Guitar Society. Flutist Marina Piccinini, lauded by Gramophone Magazine as the “Heifetz of the Flute,” will make her Fort Worth debut and will pair with the locally based Beijing Guitar Duo, also new to the series.

Five established ensembles have been scheduled including the return of the Dover, Atrium and Amernet, quartets. New are Trio Solisti and the Rolston String Quartet.

Special guest artists are William Hagen, violin, Jon Kimura Parker, piano, and Jon Nakamatsu, piano.

All concerts are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. .in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and will be preceded by the Pre-Concert Conversations led by Levinson beginning at 1:15 p.m.

Parking is free at the museum and the auditorium is handicap accessible.

Tickets are available for purchase on-line, by phone, and by mail. Season ticket prices are $280, General; $245, Senior; and $35 Student. This gives the purchaser eight concerts for the price of seven.

Single tickets are priced at $40, General; $35, Senior; and $5 Student.

To purchase on-line visit our website at www.chambermusicfw.org