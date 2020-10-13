Christmas in Cowtown: A virtual way to shop this year

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas … in Cowtown.

The Junior League of Fort Worth Inc. will launch its Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market digital magazine Oct. 16.

While not holding the traditional 14th annual Market this year was a difficult but necessary decision, the league was still determined to find a way to connect Christmas in Cowtown patrons with their much-loved merchants and small businesses during this challenging time, the organization said in a news release.

This online holiday shopping experience will feature links to hundreds of unique small businesses offering jewelry, clothes, children’s gifts and much more from the comforts of home.

The digital magazine is free to view and shareable through email and social platforms so that shoppers can connect directly with the merchants they expect to see at the market every October.

Shoppers can sign up to access the magazine at www.ChristmasinCowtown.com

The magazine will be live for shoppers through the end of the 2020 holiday season and beyond, the league said.

“We’re all experiencing hardship as we live through this pandemic. Organizations and individuals alike have had to think outside the box to determine solutions to the challenges we’re facing. For the League, this magazine was a creative approach that facilitated the connection between our shoppers and merchants in a safe way. We hope it will be a bright spot for all as we continue to persevere through this time. The Junior League loves this community and will continue to work hard to serve it!,” said President Amber Robertson.

Each year, the Junior League’s Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market raises significant funding that the league directs toward vital projects that both address needs and have a positive impact on the lives of women and children in the Fort Worth community.

Since its inception, the Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market has raised more than $5 million.

The news release suggested that in order to help JLFW continue this important work, patrons consider a donation to the Junior League of Fort Worth at www.juniorleaguefw.org