CMSFW opens season, virtually

The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth is offering a concert performed by world-class artists on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Tune in at 1:30 p.m. for the pre-concert conversation with Laurie Shulman and Gary Levinson.
To add to your fun, invite a few friends, or a lot of friends, to join you, separately, for an afternoon of music and conversation, virtually, the society said in a news release.
On the day of the concert:
Go to https://www.cmsfw.org/
Scroll to the description of the scheduled concert
Click on the “View & Listen” button
The program:
“THE WORLD OF DVOŘÁK”
Antonin Dvořák — Slavonic Dance No. 2
Johannes Brahms — Hungarian Dance No. 5
Antonin Dvořák — Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 81
The artists:
Baya Kakouberi, piano
Gary Levinson, violin
Aaron Boyd, violin
Dmitry Kustanovich, viola
Allan Steele, cello
– FWBP Staff