CMSFW opens season, virtually

The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth is offering a concert performed by world-class artists on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Tune in at 1:30 p.m. for the pre-concert conversation with Laurie Shulman and Gary Levinson.

To add to your fun, invite a few friends, or a lot of friends, to join you, separately, for an afternoon of music and conversation, virtually, the society said in a news release.

On the day of the concert:

Go to https://www.cmsfw.org/

www.cmsfw.orgA description of the programs and performers appearing during the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth’s 2020-2021 Concert Series.www.cmsfw.org

Scroll to the description of the scheduled concert

Click on the “View & Listen” button

The program:

“THE WORLD OF DVOŘÁK”

Antonin Dvořák — Slavonic Dance No. 2

Johannes Brahms — Hungarian Dance No. 5

Antonin Dvořák — Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 81

The artists:

Baya Kakouberi, piano

Gary Levinson, violin

Aaron Boyd, violin

Dmitry Kustanovich, viola

Allan Steele, cello

– FWBP Staff