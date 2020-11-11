52.8 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Entertainment CNN tops cable ratings for election week, Biden's speech
Entertainment

CNN tops cable ratings for election week, Biden’s speech

By AP News
gray crt tv turned on in a dark room
Photo by Fran Jacquier on Unsplash

Other News

Opinion

Robert Francis: Top 100? It’s a mystery

Robert Francis -
When I first began working for the Fort Worth Business Press, I was doing some freelancing for the publication. At one point,...
Read more
Entertainment

CNN tops cable ratings for election week, Biden’s speech

AP News -
By LYNN ELBER AP Television WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — CNN and Fox News Channel battled for viewers on the election day that...
Read more
Government

GOP’s Beth Van Duyne wins Texas congressional district

AP News -
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Republican Beth Van Duyne has won Texas' 24th congressional district over Democrat Candace Valenzuela, who also conceded the...
Read more
Business

Texas Turkey facility shuts down production after explosion

AP News -
TYLER, Texas (AP) — A company in eastern Texas that sells about 200,000 smoked turkeys every holiday season was forced to shut...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — CNN and Fox News Channel battled for viewers on the election day that turned into an election week and then some, each earning bragging rights.

CNN edged Fox among total viewers for the week, averaging 5.9 million viewers to Fox’s 5.7 million. The latter was dominant on Tuesday as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off at the polls.
Fox averaged 14.1 million viewers Tuesday to CNN’s 9.4 million, with MSNBC drawing 7.6 million, according to Nielsen figures. But CNN was tops among those watching Biden’s Saturday evening speech after the race was called in his favor, with 13.5 million tuning in.

MSNBC’s coverage of the event drew 9 million viewers, while Fox was watched by 3.1 million.
For the week, MSNBC averaged 4.6 million viewers.
Cable channels were the preferred option for those following the election, as the broadcast networks lagged behind individually and cumulatively. Their Tuesday viewership was ABC, 6.3 million; NBC, 5.8 million; CBS, 4.5 million.
Fox host Laura Ingraham’s show, “The Ingraham Angle,” had its highest-rated week ever, with an average of 4.9 million viewers.

Viewers also kept an eye on football and the pandemic-delayed season premieres of returning shows, including CBS’ “Young Sheldon” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” each drawing 6 million-plus viewers.

Powered by a NFL game, NBC was the week’s most-watched network in prime time, reaching an average of 6.33 million viewers. CBS had 4.95 million, the Fox broadcasting network had 4.3 million, ABC had 4.1 million, Univision had 1.34 million, Telemundo had 1.1 million, Ion Television had 1.09 million and CW had 580,000.
Besides the news channels, other cable leaders included ESPN with 2.2 million viewers, Hallmark with 1.5 million and HGTV with 1 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening newscasts, averaging 9.4 million viewers for the week. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 8.2 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.7 million.
For the week of Nov. 2-8, the 20 most-watched programs, their networks and viewership:

  1. NFL Football: New Orleans at Tampa Bay, NBC, 16.88 million.
  2. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 14. 6 million.
  3. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 14.5 million.
  4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 14 million.
  5. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 13.7 million.
  6. NFL Football: Green Bay at San Francisco, Fox, 13.54 million.
  7. Election coverage (Saturday), CNN, 13.5 million.
  8. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 13.4 million.
  9. “NFL Pre-Game,” NBC, 12.5 million.
  10. NFL Football: Tampa Bay at New York Giants, ESPN, 12.2 million.
  11. “NFL Post-Game,” Fox, 11.7 million.
  12. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 11.6 million.
  13. Election coverage (Tuesday), Fox News Channel, 10.3 million.
  14. Election coverage (Tuesday), CNN, 9.8 million.
  15. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.7 million.
  16. Election coverage (Tuesday), CNN, 9.4 million.
  17. Election coverage (Tuesday), CNN, 9.2 million.
  18. Election coverage (Saturday), MSNBC, 9 million.
  19. “NFL Pre-Game,” Fox, 8.9 million.
  20. Election coverage (Saturday), CNN, 8.7 million.
close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleGOP’s Beth Van Duyne wins Texas congressional district
Next articleRobert Francis: Top 100? It’s a mystery

Latest News

Entertainment

Disney On Ice comes to Fort Worth Dec. 17-20

FWBP Staff -
Disney on Ice comes to Fort Worth Dec. 17-20 when it presents the current show, Dream Big, at Dickies Arena.Feld Entertainment said...
Read more
Entertainment

Review: Michael Connelly proves a master of legal thrillers

AP News -
By BRUCE DeSILVA Associated Press"The Law of Innocence," by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)After celebrating his latest trial victory at a local pub,...
Read more
Entertainment

Trebek remembered for grace that elevated him above TV host

AP News -
By LYNN ELBER AP Television WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek never pretended to have all the answers, but the "Jeopardy!" host...
Read more
Entertainment

Pressure mounts, rifts emerge at Fox News over election

AP News -
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media WriterNEW YORK (AP) — The steady counting of votes that has moved Democrat Joe Biden closer to...
Read more
Entertainment

Near Southside Creative Incubator Happy Hour with Artspace

FWBP Staff -
Near Southside Inc. is offering  a presentation and community discussion led by Near Southside Inc. staff and Minneapolis-based nonprofit developers Artspace to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101