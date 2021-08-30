Conference USA makes staffing changes

Conference USA announced a number of staffing updates, as well as additions to the league office Aug. 18.

Cameron Campbell was named as C-USA’s new Associate Commissioner of Business Affairs last week, joining the league office from SMU, where he previously served as assistant athletic director for finance.

Also joining the C-USA staff is Ashley Walker, who was named Director of Communications and will oversee the promotion of men’s basketball, women’s basketball, cross country and track and field for the league office. Walker previously served as assistant director of communications at the University of Washington for the past eight years, where she oversaw communications efforts for the Huskies’ men’s basketball, men’s golf and women’s golf programs.

Walker also has made stops at South Florida (men’s basketball, cross country, track and field), Texas (Texas Relays, cross country, track and field, women’s soccer) and the Big 12 office.

Several staff members also earned promotions.

Jordan Foreman, who is about to enter his eighth year with C-USA, will continue to oversee the multimedia department and is now Assistant Commissioner of Multimedia. Scott Hays, now Director of Sports Services and Legal Affairs, adds additional sport oversight and takes on the role of the league’s internal legal affairs contact. Sarah Rudolph has been promoted to Director of Multimedia and Nick Blachly to Assistant Director of Multimedia. Rudolph will continue to manage all social media efforts alongside Blachly. Marianne Kemme, Executive Assistant and Business Affairs Coordinator, assists Commissioner Judy MacLeod, and serves as the secondary business affairs contact in the conference office.

In addition, several staff members have taken on additional sport oversight.

Assistant Commissioner for Basketball and Sports Services Clifton Douglass has added sport oversight of women’s basketball, Assistant Commissioner for Sports Services Kelly Gatwood has added beach volleyball oversight. Hays has added both men’s soccer and women’s tennis to his list of responsibilities. Director of Marketing and Sponsorships Wesley Nakwaasah has taken on oversight of women’s golf and Foreman has added oversight of swimming and diving.