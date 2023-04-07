Country legend George Strait returning to Dickies Arena

So you didn’t get to see George Strait when he came to Fort Worth for two sold-out concerts at Dickies Arena last November and you’ve been wishing he’d give you another chance? Wish granted.

Strait has announced a two-night return to Dickies on Friday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 18, with special guest Caitlyn Smith on hand for both dates.

Tickets for Strait’s 2022 appearances sold out within hours of going on sale to the public so you won’t want to dawdle this time around. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, via Ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets before the general public weighs in, fans can go to Ticketmaster.com from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, and enter unlock code: DICKIES.

Since his record-breaking Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014, Strait has performed for limited engagements outside of his 36 (and-counting) Strait to Vegas shows at T-Mobile Arena. Among them: headlining both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2021 and his 31st appearance at the Houston Rodeo in 2022.

With an unmatched 60 singles hitting the top of the charts – more than any other artist in any genre – over the 30-plus years of his spectacular career, Strait has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums. That’s more than any other country artist and ranks third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

Strait is the only artist or act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, The Weight of the Badge. The Texas troubadour has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.