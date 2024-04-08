Country super groups Little Big Town, Sugarland bringing tour to Fort Worth

Superstar country music groups Little Big Town and Sugarland are teaming up for a nationwide tour that will bring their show to Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Nov. 22, the arena announced today. Also on the bill will be neo-traditional country trio The Castellows.

The 18-city “Take Me Home” tour launches Oct. 24 in Greenville, South Carolina, and concludes Dec. 13 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for the Fort Worth concert can be purchased early via Ticketmaster.com on Thursday (April 11) from 10 a.m.to 10 p.m. with unlock code: DICKIES. Other presales will run through this week with general ticket sales beginning at 10 a.m. Friday (April 12) at Ticketmaster.com.

Little Big Town and Sugarland, whose members are longtime friends and collaborators, warmed up for the tour during Sunday night’s CMT Music Awards with a world premiere performance of their new song Take Me Home. The song was written and originally released by pop star Phil Collins in 1985.

“Last night felt like a real homecoming for us and a full circle moment,” Little Big Town said in a news release. “When we toured with Sugarland last, we would all be backstage harmonizing different cover songs to try and surprise the audience every night. There’s something about this song that feels so nostalgic of that time. It really is like coming home.”

Little Big Town is celebrating its 25th anniversary as one of country music’s most successful group. Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums over the past two-plus decades.