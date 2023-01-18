Cowboys headed west for playoff game but local fans can join the fun in Arlington

The Dallas Cowboys are on the road again for this Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers but local fans won’t have to travel to the bay to be part of the action. The Cowboys are hosting a Divisional Watch Party at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Central time. The Fox telecast of the game will be shown on more than 60 outdoor television screens. Entry and parking are free.

The watch party will feature appearances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys alumni and the official mascot, Rowdy, the Cowboys said in a news release.

Miller LiteHouse is a branded destination that boasts a 70-yard Cowboys turf field featuring field games, four video boards and over 60 television screens; two fantasy football screen walls; and over 87,000 outdoor square-feet for event day experiences. The space also features two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler offering $5 Miller Lites.

Food trucks will be located in the Miller LiteHouse area with food for purchase. The Pro Shop tent will be open with Dallas Cowboys merchandise for sale.

Free parking for fans is available in lots 6, 7 10, and 11 with free admission through the Miller LiteHouse entrances at G, H and J.

Tailgating within AT&T Stadium parking lots is discouraged. No tailgate chairs or footballs will be permitted inside Miller LiteHouse and the AT&T Stadium bag policy will be enforced.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

More information on the Miller LiteHouse is available online.