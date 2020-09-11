Cowtown Marathon C.A.L.F. Virtual Race and NEW Fall Fitness Challenge

64.3 F
By Robert Francis

Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Cowtown’s annual C.A.L.F. Race is going virtual and interactive on Oct. 3, 2020. Open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.,. registrants may choose from three different distances – 1-mile, 5K or 10K – to be completed at a location of their choice on Oct. 3.  The chosen distance may be run or walked and will be tracked with the Cowtown mobile app, the organization said.


With new interactive features, the Cowtown app will track time and distance displaying a leader board throughout the day. Participants are eligible for age division awards and will enjoy the interactive competitive nature of this virtual race.  Once in the app, athletes will hit a start button, the app will register their distance and automatically upload results.
The cost to participate is $25.
More details and registration information is available at www.cowtownmarathon.org


Fall Fitness Challenge
As a kick-off to Fall and an addition to the Cowtown virtual repertoire, the organization is launching a 16-week, eight-event challenge.


Making a tour of Fort Worth with eight unique routes, this fitness festival has a collectible medal series of postcards representing each area of town the routes travel through. Routes can be run or walked in any order as long as all distances are completed.
There are activities along each route including local eateries and shops to make this an event to enjoy with friends.
The cost to participate is $100.
Registration is open and details are available at www.cowtownmarathon.org

