Culinary Festival special fall edition

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation has announced the Fall culinary event series Oct. 22-24 at Clearfork Heart of the Ranch.

From a Bluegrass brunch featuring Southern favorites paired with live music to a Gameday open-flame, tailgate throwdown, and a special rendition of the annual festival favorite event featuring the best in Tacos, the three-day mini-festival is a celebration of all things food and specialty beverages in North Texas, the organization said in a news release.

“The incredible foundation board, our team of amazing chefs, and myself are so excited for the opportunity to bring the Festival back to life this year. We have worked together over the past 18 months to support each other and now we are ready to say thank you to the community that helped us get through the hardships,” said Executive Director Julie Eastman.

“This special fall edition will deliver not only the best culinary experience Fort Worth has to offer, but will also be a great way to invite our family, friends, and supporters back to the table to celebrate the resilience, talent, and passion of our entire Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation team,” Eastman said.

After 18 months of restaurant closures and the postponement of the annual culinary festival on two occasions, Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation wants to uplift and honor the tenacity and resilience of the culinary community in Panther City, the announcement said.

During the past nearly two years, the foundation has awarded more than $115,000 in direct contributions to chefs and restaurants facing extraordinary hardships in the face of COVID 19.

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Fall Edition will feature more than 40 chefs in three signature events, including:

Taco. Beer. Repeat. — Friday, October 22, 5:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Experience the best Tacos and beer Funkytown has to offer, from the traditional to the inventive. 18 chefs and 20 beverage vendors will bring their most delicious grub to this Friday night event. Ticket covers all food and beverages.

Gameday Gourmet Saturday, October 23, 1:30-5 p.m.

Get a little Gameday fancy alongside 18 chefs bringing their A-game as they prepare tailgate favorites from sliders to a variety of meats cooked over live fire. Enjoy Texas craft beers, wines, and spirits from 20 different beverage vendors. Don’t forget to come tailgate ready in your favorite team jersey and fan gear! Ticket covers all food and beverages.

Bluegrass Brunch Sunday — Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Start the day with a bit of Southern cooking and a live Bluegrass band. Enjoy drinks and appetizers before sharing brunch at community tables. The seated five-course feast is a collaboration of six gifted chefs and includes various beverage pairings.

Tickets for all three events are currently available for purchase at https://www.fortworthfoodandwinefestival.com.

Starting at $100, each event offers a unique lineup of menu options and one-of-a-kind experiences! Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend any of the Fall Edition events.

For epicureans seeking ways to support their favorite chefs beyond the price of entry, the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation is launching a unique sponsorship program designed to give back. This year, all restaurant partners can be sponsored by individuals and businesses in the community to help bridge the financial gaps created by the pandemic. For more information on sponsoring a chef during the Fall Edition, please contact FWFWF Executive Director Julie Eastman, director@fwfwf.com.

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Fall Edition has taken extra precautions to ensure the festival is a safe and positive place for participating food, beverage, and event participants. Following the CDC guidelines, each specialty event includes reduced capacity, outdoor venue, opportunities for social distancing, and widely accessible sanitation stations.