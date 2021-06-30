Curly’s Frozen Custard to celebrate July 4 with hot dog giveaway

In what would have been the 10th annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Competition at Curly’s Frozen Custard, COVID-19 has still impacted a community event.

Just as last year when the pandemic began, Curly’s founder and managing partner, Bourke Harvey, wants everybody to feel like a chomp-ion. On Sunday, July 4, starting at noon, Curly’s is giving away free Nathan’s Famous hot dogs until Harvey and his team have served all 300 free hot dogs at the 4017 Camp Bowie Boulevard location.

These are the same quarter-pound Nathan’s Famous hot dogs, accompanied by the hefty, coarse bun, that Curly’s has become famous for, so this is a Texas-sized treat.

“We were so disappointed that the coronavirus caused safety concerns last year, and we’re still not quite comfortable about placing contestants side by side and gathering a crowd,” says Harvey. “We feel that Curly’s and Nathan’s Famous are synonymous with the 4th of July, so we’re making this special offer – 300 FREE – hot dogs, that is. We are limiting the offer to one free hot dog for each person in your group so that we can serve as many members of our Curly’s family as possible.”

No purchase is necessary. Visitors to Curly’s may use the drive-through window or the walk-up window on the patio.

While accepting the free Nathan’s Famous hot dogs, guests may also place regular orders from the Curly’s menu, which feature a favorite summer treat – Parker County Peach frozen custard.

“Parker County Peach has become a tradition for us,” continues Harvey. “We have become known for Fort Worth’s best frozen treats numerous times, and our Parker County Peach flavor has helped create that reputation, along with our fruit smoothies that feature locally sourced fruit.”

Defending Grand Masters Champion Jeff Gilmore and Junior Division champion Isaac Rodriguez will need to wait yet another year to defend their Curly’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest titles, but they can get some practice by taking possession of a free Nathan’s Famous hot dog on Sunday, July 4.