Dak Prescott takes 20% stake in restaurant chain expanding in DFW, Waco area

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is healing from a cringe-worthy injury, but he’s done a lot more than sit around waiting for that ankle to heal.

Prescott is now a co-owner of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a leading national franchise in the restaurant and casual dining space with over 50 locations across the U.S.

Prescott is now a co-owner of the Baton Rouge-based brand’s Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco restaurants.

Walk-On’s logo

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Dak to the Walk-On’s family,” said Brandon Landry, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux’s CEO, co-founder and owner. “As the face of the Dallas Cowboys, Dak is an icon in the North Texas area, and he fits in perfectly with our brand’s winning culture. This is Walk-On’s second NFL partnership, and we hope to continue to expand this unique co-owner opportunity with additional athletes in other markets across the country.”

As a co-owner, Prescott now has a 20% stake in Walk-On’s restaurants in Arlington, Las Colinas, The Colony and Waco. To kick off the partnership, on Tuesday, May 4, Prescott teamed up with Walk-On’s to pass out approximately 1,000 meals with OurCalling – a nonprofit that serves and builds long-term relationships with the unsheltered homeless of Dallas County.

“Growing up in Louisiana, my appreciation for Walk-On’s not only stems from my own love of the atmosphere and Louisiana-inspired cuisine, but also its greater connection to the Dallas community,” Prescott said. “Walk-On’s remains a staple in North Texas and I feel tremendous gratitude to be such an integral part of this growing franchise brand.”

Prescott is not the only sports figure involved with Walk-On’s. Former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees is a co-owner of Walk-On’s Enterprises, the brand’s parent company, with Landry.

“Knowing that the core of this brand includes caring about people and encouraging a team-before-self mentality makes this commitment and partnership an easy decision,” Prescott said.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Louisiana-inspired cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com.