94.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Entertainment

DeGeneres apologizes to show’s staff amid workplace inquiry

By AP News
black crt tv turned on on brown wooden table
Photo by ᴍáᴛé ᴋᴏᴠáᴄs on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Irving man convicted of wire fraud after posing as movie producer

AP News -
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former college student from Texas who posed as a film producer has been sentenced in New Hampshire...
Read more
Entertainment

DeGeneres apologizes to show’s staff amid workplace inquiry

AP News -
By LYNN ELBER AP Television WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her daytime TV talk show amid...
Read more
Sports

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

AP News -
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football WriterThe powerhouse Southeastern Conference reconfigured its schedule Thursday to include only league games in 2020,...
Read more
Government

Austin Police look to the public for help in Austin shooting

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Homicide detectives at the Austin Police Department are asking for the public's help investigating a Saturday night shooting...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres apologized to the staff of her daytime TV talk show amid an internal company investigation of complaints of a difficult and unfair workplace.


“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres wrote. Something changed, she said, “and for that, I am sorry.”


In a separate statement, the Warner Bros. studio said the investigation’s “primary findings” revealed what it called some flaws in the show’s daily management.


DeGeneres’ memo and the probe by the studio’s parent company followed a BuzzFeed News report in which one current and 10 former show employees complained about issues including being fired after taking medical or bereavement leave. One worker said she left because of comments about her race.
Most of the complaints were tied to executive producers and senior managers, BuzzFeed News said, but one ex-employee said DeGeneres need to take more responsibility for the work environment. The people making the allegations were not identified.


The complaints contrast sharply with the show’s upbeat tenor and DeGeneres’ own public demeanor and exhortations for people to be kind and caring.
In its statement, Warner Bros. said it and DeGeneres take the allegations about the show’s “workplace culture very seriously” and that its parent company is seeking to determine the validity of the publicly reported allegations and understand the show’s daily workings.
“As a result, WarnerMedia interviewed dozens of current and former employees about the environment at ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ … . And though not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management.”
Steps are being taken to make several staffing changes and implement other steps, the studio said, without citing specifics. The internal investigation was first reported by Variety.
DeGeneres wrote that she has “deep compassion” for people who are treated unfairly or disregarded. That comes from someone who has been judged for “who I am,” said DeGeneres, who has detailed the price she paid for being openly gay.
“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” she said in the memo.
“It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice,” DeGeneres said, adding that she would push herself and others to “learn and grow.”
She said the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from delivering her comments in person to staffers. She signed the message, “Stay safe and healthy” and “Love, Ellen.”

Previous articleSEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start
Next articleIrving man convicted of wire fraud after posing as movie producer
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

McConaughey writing book based on life-changing adventures

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey didn't want to write an ordinary celebrity book. "This is not...
Read more
Culture

The LOT Downtown debuts “The LOT to Love Streaming Series”

FWBP Staff -
The LOT Downtown, the outdoor gathering space for live entertainment, performing arts and community events in Mansfield, debuted...
Read more
CCBP

Lay’s flavors pay tribue to iconic restaurants, make donation

FWBP Staff -
In these uncertain, unprecedented and unparalleled times, Plano-based Frito-Lay is introducing Lay's Flavor Icons, recreating the taste of iconic restaurant dishes in...
Read more
Entertainment

Malik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47

AP News -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47.
Read more
Culture

Museum Of Science and History to reopen in August

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth Museum Of Science And History says that it will reopen to the public Aug. 13...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX