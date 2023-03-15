DFW Golf Show on tap this weekend at Esports Stadium

If weather below 60 degrees means it’s too cold for you to golf, don’t worry. You can still get your fix this weekend at the 11th Annual DFW Golf Show Friday through Sunday at the Esports Stadium in Arlington.

The event runs from 1-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Esports Stadium is located at 1200 Ballpark Way.

The three-day expo will feature more than 90 vendors, interactive games, golf fittings, clinics and live entertainment. There will also be the chance to interact with celebrities during meet-and-greets.

“The Esports Stadium in Arlington is a fantastic new venue, and Arlington is the heart of all things DFW Sports,” said Danielle Cocanougher, co-owner of the DFW Golf Show. “It’s exciting to be another sporting event company just down the road from the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers – all these major sports brands have made Arlington a destination.

“Dallas Market Hall in Dallas was a great partner to us for many years. We wanted to try something new and be a little more central to golfers across the Metroplex.”

Among the celebrities on hand will be World Long Drive Champion and former University of North Texas golfer Kyle Berkshire and U.S. Women’s Open champion Brittany Lang. Golf comedy group Country Club Adjacent will do a live back-off challenge on the Main Stage Friday at 4:30 p.m.

“This group represents the part of golf that makes it a national obsession – it’s a social game that is a ton of fun when you have a cart full of good friends along for the ride,” Cocanougher said of Country Club Adjacent.

Coconougher said that for the first time in its history, the show has completely sold out of vendor booths. In the past, she said, the show has had around 6,000 attendees but with a new venue, bigger talent and a sold-out floor organizers are preparing for as many as 10,000.

“We bought the DFW Golf Show in December 2020, during the height of the pandemic. So we know all about what events look like in the post-COVID age,” Coconougher said. “People are excited to be back out in the world, but there’s also a lot they’re catching up on like weddings or parties.

“So every event planner has to be elevated – we have to offer a better and better experience to keep people coming back. This is the perfect place to bring your family; kids 12 and under get in free every day at the golf show. It’s hours of fun and indoor activity, all under one roof.”

Back to the aforementioned weather. Temperatures in the Metroplex are expected to be in the low to mid 50s on Saturday and in the upper 40s on Sunday and mostly cloudy both days.

“The DFW Golf Show is the place to be this weekend if you love golf. Besides, it’ll be too cold this weekend to be out on a course,” Coconougher said with a chuckle. “Stay warm and come hang out with us indoors to prepare for the season ahead.”

Early bird tickets start at just $15 and are available online up to the first day of the show. General admission tickets are $20 at the door and include some freebies if you are one of the first 250 people in the door each day.

VIP and platinum VIP tickets are available. They get you an open bar on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday 4-6 p.m., plus a ton of freebies. The Platinum VIP ticket costs $499 and comes with $1,900-plus worth of value, including tickets to six pro golf tournaments happening this year in Fort Worth-Dallas. The VIP ticket costs $169 with $698 worth of value.

You can see the full perks that come with VIP tickets at dfwgolfshow.com/tickets.