Dickies Arena ranks No. 7 worldwide in ticket sales

Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena was ranked No 7 in the world in Pollstar Magazine’s 2023 year-end listing of Top Worldwide Arenas based on ticket sales. The listing ranked ticket sales for shows between Nov. 17, 2022, and Nov. 17, 2023.

Madison Square Garden in New York City was the top-ranked venue in the listing by Pollstar, the industry’s leading magazine in reporting ticket sales and gross dollars for concerts around the world.

Dickies Arena hosted more than 30 sold-out shows over the past year, including performances by The Eagles, New Edition, Rauw Alejandro, Brooks & Dunn, Koe Wetzel, Big Time Rush, Dave Chappelle, Paramore, Peso Pluma, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Avenged Sevenfold, and KISS along with several two-night sellouts featuring George Strait, Stray Kids, Pearl Jam and Nate Bargatze.

“To be ranked No. 7 among all venues in the world is absolutely incredible for Dickies Arena and the great city of Fort Worth,” Dickies president and general manager Matt Homan said in a news release. “This great achievement is validation that Dickies Arena is a top player on the international stage and a wonderful way to close out 2023. Stay tuned for 2024 as we have an amazing line up of entertainment already scheduled with much more to come.”

Events on tap for the rest of 2023 include shows by Rod Wave (Dec. 9), King + Country (Dec. 15), a US LBM Coast to Coast Basketball Triple Header (Dec. 16), a performance by Pentatonix (Dec. 20) and a New Year’s Eve show featuring Parker McCollum

The legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will kick off Dickies Arena’s 2024 season beginning Jan. 12 and running through Feb. 3. For a full listing of upcoming family shows, sporting events and concerts, visit the Dickies Arena website.