Dickies Arena, Visit Fort Worth team up to give local musicians a boost

Every famous musician started out as a local musician with dreams of making it big and performing in large arenas before thousands of people. Of course, it always helps to get a little boost.

Dickies Arena and Hear Fort Worth, a division of Visit Fort Worth, are helping provide such a boost by collaborating to spotlight local and regional musicians. Throughout the coming weeks and months, select musicians and bands will play on the Simmons Bank Plaza during the block parties before concerts at Dickies Arena.

The hope is that this unique platform will help local musicians gain exposure and connect with wider audiences as they seek to advance their careers. Featured musicians represent a broad range of genres, from country and blues to rock and jazz.

“This partnership with Dickies Arena is an incredible opportunity for local musicians to showcase their talents to expanded audiences,” Fort Worth Music Office Director Tom Martens said. “Fort Worth’s music community thrives on collaboration, and this is the perfect example of that.”

While there is no charge for the block party concerts, patrons must have a ticket to the concert in Dickies Arena to enter the Simmons Bank Plaza.

Musicians who have already taken advantage of this opportunity include Frenchie’s Blue Destroyers, who performed before Kid Rock’s concert at Dickies on June 24, and Andrew Sullivan, who played in the Plaza before Bryan Adams performed in the arena on June 29.

Averi Burk is scheduled to perform in the Plaza before Paramore’s concert at Dickies on July 8. Then, following a hiatus in deference to the summer heat, more artists will come to the Plaza.

Also, along with the music during the block parties on the Simmons Bank Plaza, there will be beer and festive cocktails on tap along with non-alcoholic beverages and tasty food cooked on the plaza’s two smokers.

“Fort Worth has an unexpected trove of local music, and Visit Fort Worth is thrilled to partner with Dickies Arena to showcase our talented artists in a big way,” said Bob Jameson, president and CEO at Visit Fort Worth.

“We are excited to work with Hear Fort Worth to create opportunities for local artists,” said Matt Homan, general manager and president of Dickies Arena. “This partnership will not only provide great exposure for these locally talented musicians, but it will also reinforce that Fort Worth is a hotbed for music innovation and creativity.”

For a full list of musicians and events coming to town, visit www.fortworth.com or www.dickiesarena.com.