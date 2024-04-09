Dickies Arena nominated for ACM Arena of the Year Award

Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena has been nominated for the Academy of Country Music’s Arena of the Year Award. The 59th ACM Awards will be held May 16 at The Star in Frisco and livestreamed on Prime Video.

The nomination is Dickies Arena’s third straight Arena of the Year nomination by the Academy of Country Music. The other nominees are: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee; Hertz Arena – Estero, Florida; KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, Kentucky; and T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is a huge honor to be nominated again by the ACM Awards for Arena of the Year,” said Matt Homan President and General Manager of Dickies Arena. “Fort Worth is an incredible market for country artists and we are excited to continue to bring top notch talent to our enthusiastic fans.”

More information about the ACM Awards, nominees and the Academy is available on the ACM website.