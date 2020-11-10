Disney on Ice comes to Fort Worth Dec. 17-20 when it presents the current show, Dream Big, at Dickies Arena.

Feld Entertainment said in a news release the event features favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating.

The company said it also is introducing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events, working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines.

Pod Seating has been created for family and friends to safely enjoy Disney On Ice while social distancing from other groups that are also in attendance. Seating capacity at the Dickies Arena for Disney On Ice will be reduced with the Pod Seating structure in place. As an additional precaution, a face covering is required for those age 2 and older unless otherwise exempted from doing so by law.

Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here: https://www.disneyonice.com/guest-wellness

Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs will find the process easier than ever thanks to a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options.

Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at venue or from the comfort of their seats. Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the show. Additional information can be found here:

https://www.disneyonice.com/dream-big/fort-worth-tx-dickies-arena

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers were able to buy purchase advance tickets beginning Nov. 10 to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Nov. 17. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

https://www.disneyonice.com/#signup

Dickies Arena

1911 Montgomery St., Fort Worth

Dates and Times of Performances:

Thursday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

Tickets start at: $30

To order tickets online: www.ticketmaster.com

(Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand)