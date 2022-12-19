Duggan headed to NFL draft, bypasses fifth season at TCU

TCU quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan will skip his available extra season with the third-ranked Horned Frogs and make himself eligible for the NFL draft after the College Football Playoff.

Duggan has started 41 games over four seasons at TCU but the senior could have returned for another season because all college football players were granted an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 season was altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When announcing on social media that he was declaring for the NFL draft, Duggan wrote, “But first, we still have business to take care of.”

The Frogs (12-1), who play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl playoff semifinal on Dec. 31, were undefeated until their overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, and also has 404 yards rushing with six scores. He finished second in the Heisman voting behind Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams.

Duggan lost his starting job going into the season, but took over in the second half of the opener after Chandler Morris injured his knee.

In his post Sunday, Duggan said being a student-athlete at TCU has been the greatest experience of his life, helping him develop as a football player and a man while earning a business degree. The Iowa native also thanked his family, teammates, coaches and fans for their support.

“My experience at TCU and, in turn, Amon G. Carter Stadium, has been filled with great memories, passion and pride,” Duggan wrote. “I have learned many lessons through the highs and the lows. I’ve built lifelong relationships that will last forever.”