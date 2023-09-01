Dykes vs. Deion: TCU hosts Colorado in season opener

Deion Sanders makes his debut as coach for Colorado when the Buffaloes take on second-year coach Sonny Dykes and his 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs, last season’s national runner-up, in Saturday’s season opener.

The Buffs return to the Big 12 next year after their 13th and final season in the Pac-12. TCU plays for the first time since its 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game last January. The Horned Frogs went 13-2 in Dykes’ first season. Colorado was 1-11.

The game:

Colorado at TCU, Saturday, 11 a.m. Central time.

TV: FOX

Line: TCU by 20 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: TCU leads 1-0.

KEY MATCHUP:

TCU’s revamped receiving corps vs. Colorado’s new secondary. The Horned Frogs lost their top three receivers from last season, including first-round NFL draft pick Quentin Johnston. Former Alabama receiver JoJo Earle and Oklahoma State transfer JP Richardson are among six transfer receivers from Power Five schools. Junior safety Trevor Woods is one of the few players back for the Buffaloes from last season. Their secondary also includes two-way player Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders — the son of Deion and older brother of Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Colorado’s roster lists seven DBs that are P5 transfers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Colorado: Hunter played as a receiver and a cornerback as a true freshman last season for Sanders at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado. Hunter finished with 20 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense last year, and had 18 catches for 188 yards and four TDs on offense for the Tigers.

TCU: Chandler Morris was the starting quarterback going into last season, but got hurt in the second half of the opener against Colorado before Max Duggan took over and became the Heisman Trophy runner-up. In his first start for TCU, in 2021, Morris had 531 total yards (461 passing, 70 rushing) and accounted for three touchdowns against Baylor. He got hurt the following week against Oklahoma State.

FACTS & FIGURES:

Colorado is opening on the road for only the fourth time in 40 seasons. … The Frogs have won their last nine games against Pac-12 teams since 2003. … TCU offensive linemen Willis Patrick played last season at Jackson State for Sanders. … TCU nose tackle Damonic Williams, who started all 15 games as a true freshman last season, will still be 18 in the season opener. His 19th birthday is Monday.