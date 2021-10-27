Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Eight Texas artists chosen in first round for downtown mural project

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
Sundance Square

Sundance Square and Artspace 111 announced Oct. 27  the names of eight chosen Texas based artists who will help to create a three block long mural on the outside walls of two warehouses in downtown Fort Worth.

The chosen artists are:

  • Anne Allen from Fort Worth
  • Sarah Ayala from Fort Worth
  • Haley Bass from Melissa
  • Armando Castelan from Houston
  • Brenda Ciardiello from Fort Worth
  • Anna Galluzzi from Denton
  • Amy Jones Jenkins from Fort Worth
  • Christopher Najera from Fort Worth

These artists represent the first round. Additional artists can apply for the second round starting on November 2.

The Temporal Integral Mural Exhibition (T.I.M.E.) is an initiative that will allow the chosen artists to design murals that will connect into one, expansive piece of art – covering three city blocks.

“This project will be a vibrant addition to our downtown, where art, music and culture are celebrated,” said Ed Bass, Chairman of Sundance Square.

“We received many more applications than expected from artists all across Texas,” said Sasha Bass, CEO of Sundance Square. “Some artists spoke for the underrepresented, some addressed climate change, others dealt with the issues women face and others celebrated their heritage. I look forward to seeing their individual artistic expressions coming together as one.”

“We are very excited to work with the talented artists on this project as they bring their visions and voices to Sundance Square. There were so many wonderful applicants that the decision was made to add 2 more murals to the first round of the T.I.M.E Project, for a total of 8 murals in the first round. With artists of all experience levels, we look forward to being facilitators as we work with the artists to bring their concepts to fruition,” said Ariel Davis from Artspace111 Consulting.

The T.I.M.E. project will be constantly evolving, and murals may be partially or completely painted over at some point. The works will each be visible for at least 6 months. Each artist will have one month to complete their mural beginning on November 15th. Each artist will receive $2000.

For information on the second-round of applications which will be accepted from November 2, 2021 to January 5, 2022, check out The T.I.M.E. Project.

