74 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 21, 2020
- Advertisements -
Entertainment Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a 'new chapter'
Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’

By AP News
pexels courtesy

Other News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to address allegations of a toxic work environment, apologizing for things “that never should have happened.”

“I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” she said in a video posted Monday.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” started its 18th season in Los Angeles with the host on stage for the first time in months after taping from DeGeneres’s home during quarantine. There wasn’t a studio audience but a virtual one, with faces beamed in on monitors put in the audience seats.

“We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future,” she said. “We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.”

Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks. In her monologue, DeGeneres dryly joked that her summer was “super-terrific.”

The host also addressed the allegations that the off-camera DeGeneres is very different than her sunny on-air persona. “The truth is I am that person that you see on TV,” she said.

An internal company investigation of work conditions was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment. The people making the claims were not identified.

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected,” DeGeneres said in her monologue.

The comedian and host had sent a memo to her staff after the BuzzFeed report, recalling her early promise of ensuring a workplace where “everyone would be treated with respect.” Something changed, she said, “and for that, I am sorry.”

In a July statement, Warner Bros. said parent company WarnerMedia’s investigation revealed what it called “some flaws in the show’s daily management.”

Although not all of the allegations were corroborated, the studio said it was “disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management.”

Previous articleUS household wealth hits record even as economy struggles
Next articleTwo new restaurants coming to Crockett Row
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Entertainment

Meghan’s lawyers deny she cooperated with royal book authors

AP News -
By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for a British newspaper publisher that's being sued for invasion...
Read more
Culture

Fort Worth Opera names new general director

Paul Harral -
The Fort Worth Opera has selected a Texas native to lead the company into its 75th Anniversary season in 2021.
Read more
Entertainment

Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters

AP News -
By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film WriterAbout three quarters of the country's movie theaters are open, but Americans are not going back in...
Read more
Entertainment

A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

AP News -
By LYNN ELBER AP Television WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — "Schitt's Creek," the little Canadian show about a fish-out-of-water family, made history at...
Read more
Culture

Magnolia at the Modern returns (with masks)

FWBP Staff -
 Magnolia at the Modern, an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films, resumes on Friday, September 18, in the Modern’s auditorium. New adjusted showtimes:
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101