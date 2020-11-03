Elton John releases jazz version of ‘Come Down in Time’

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of his seminal album ‘Tumbleweed Connection’, Elton John on Nov. 2 released a previously unheard jazz version of ‘Come Down In Time’. Listen here. Limited to just 5,000 copies of 10″ vinyl available here, ‘Come Down In Time (Jazz Version)’ hadn’t been heard for close to 5 decades until this year, it was uncovered deep in the archives whilst researching rarities for Elton’s forthcoming boxset ‘Elton: Jewel Box’ (released 13th November on UMe).

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of his seminal album ‘Tumbleweed Connection’, Elton John has today unveiled a previously unheard jazz version of ‘Come Down In Time’. Listen here. Limited to just 5,000 copies of 10” vinyl available today from here, ‘Come Down In Time (Jazz Version)’ hadn’t been heard for close to 5 decades until this year, it was uncovered deep in the archives whilst researching rarities for Elton’s forthcoming boxset ‘Elton: Jewel Box’ (released 13th November on UMe).

Recorded on 20th March 1970 at London’s Trident Studios, ‘Come Down In Time (Jazz Version)’ more than doubles the length of the final version (re-recorded 3 months later with different musicians) that appears on ‘Tumbleweed Connection’. Without the orchestral arrangements by Paul Buckmaster which coloured the album version, the track ends in the same way as the original with Bernie’s line “while some leave you counting stars in the night” before starting up again as a jazz-influenced instrumental. The track features piano and guitar interplay between Elton and Caleb Quaye, supported by the Hookfoot rhythm section of David Glover on bass and Roger Pope on drums. ‘Very nice!’ producer Gus Dudgeon exclaims as the track breaks down, before resuming with yet more freestyle playing.

‘Come Down In Time (Jazz Version)‘ is now available to buy here on 10″ vinyl only. This release is restricted to 5,000 copies only

10″ Vinyl Format details:

Side A – Come Down In Time (Jazz Version)

Side B – Ballad Of A Well-Known Gun (DJM Demo)

50th anniversary vinyl edition of ‘Tumbleweed Connection’ is available to buy here

