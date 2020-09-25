68.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, September 24, 2020
- Advertisements -
Entertainment Evel Knievel's son suing Disney over 'Toy Story 4' character
Entertainment

Evel Knievel’s son suing Disney over ‘Toy Story 4’ character

By AP News
black and red cruiser motorcycle
Photo by LOGAN WEAVER on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Fort Worth police make arrest in Walker cold case from 1974

Robert Francis -
One of Fort Worth’s most mysterious murders has apparently been solved. A man was arrested and charged in the...
Read more
Education

Texas A&M Law professor recalls Ginsburg’s impact

Robert Francis -
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home...
Read more
Government

Supreme Court justices remember Ginsburg

AP News -
'I loved her to pieces,' retired Justice Souter says of RBGWASHINGTON (AP) — The remaining eight Supreme Court justices, and two former...
Read more
Government

Ginsburg death could have impact on several cases, including Affordable Care laws

Texas Tribune -
By Abby Livingston and Juan Pablo Garnham, The Texas Tribune Sept. 18, 2020 "Ruth...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By KEN RITTER Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evel Knievel’s son is on a collision course with the Walt Disney Co. and Pixar over a movie daredevil character named Duke Caboom.

A federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed in Las Vegas accuses the movie company of improperly basing the new character in last year’s “Toy Story 4” on Knievel, whose famous stunts included motorcycle jumps over the Caesars Palace fountain in Las Vegas and a row of buses at Wembley Stadium in London, and a rocket shot into Snake River Canyon in Idaho.
Las Vegas-based K and K Promotions accuses Disney-owned Pixar of intentionally modeling the Caboom character, voiced by Keanu Reeves in the movie, after Knievel — although Knievel’s name is never mentioned.
Son Kelly Knievel, head of K and K, has had publicity rights to Evel Knievel’s name since 1998, according to the Tuesday court filing in U.S. District Court. He said Thursday the moviemakers never sought permission to use his father’s likeness.

The Walt Disney Co., in a statement from corporate spokesman Jeffrey R. Epstein, said it will defend itself vigorously against what it called Knievel’s meritless claims.
Knievel is seeking unspecified damages totaling more than $300,000 on allegations that also include false endorsement and unjust enrichment.

The Caboom character is described by Disney Pixar as a 1970s motorcycle-riding toy based on “Canada’s greatest stuntman,” according to the lawsuit.
Photos in the court filing put Caboom side-by-side with Knievel, who became an American icon after his near-fatal 1967 Caesars Palace crash.
An Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle toy released in 1973 featured a Knievel action figure clad in a white helmet and jumpsuit with red, white and blue embellishments on a motorcycle that could be propelled with a wind-up device.
In vivid descriptions of the movie, the lawsuit notes the Caboom character is a 1970s-era daredevil clad in a white jumpsuit and helmet with Canadian insignia and a “Duke Caboom Stunt Cycle.”

A propelled toy was marketed in conjunction with the movie, Knievel’s attorneys note, and the Caboom character became part of a McDonald’s fast-food “Happy Meal” promotion.
Consumers and film reviewers “universally caught on to the connection,” the lawsuit observed, while the movie company and Reeves avoided making any public association, connection or comparison “even if directly asked.”
“Evel Knievel did not thrill millions around the world, break his bones and spill his blood just so Disney could make a bunch of money,” Kelly Knievel said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

Knievel was seriously injured many times during more than 75 motorcycle jumps. He died in 2007 at 69 in Florida of lung disease, not in a crash.

The spelling of Keanu has been corrected in this story.

Previous article
Next articleAs part of revived federal death penalty, Christopher Vialva executed for Texas double murder
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Entertainment

Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday after the former Meghan Markle and...
Read more
Entertainment

Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame sued for defamation

AP News -
By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to...
Read more
Entertainment

Sir Harold Evans, crusading publisher and author, dies at 92

AP News -
By HILLEL ITALIE Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Sir Harold Evans, the charismatic publisher, author and muckraker who...
Read more
Entertainment

Theatre Wesleyan To Present Live Radio Play

FWBP Staff -
Theatre Wesleyan continues the fall season of programming with Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry.  The production will be...
Read more
Entertainment

Woodward’s ‘Rage’ sells 600,000 copies in first week

AP News -
By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward's "Rage" sold more than 600,000 copies in...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101