72.7 F
Fort Worth
Friday, November 13, 2020
Entertainment First-time director explores mother's murder in docuseries
Entertainment

First-time director explores mother’s murder in docuseries

By AP News
gray crt tv turned on in a dark room
Photo by Fran Jacquier on Unsplash

Other News

Sports

NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84

AP News -
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Paul Hornung, the dazzling "Golden Boy" of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability to generate points as...
Read more
Entertainment

First-time director explores mother’s murder in docuseries

AP News -
By AMANDA LEE MYERS The Associated PressLOS ANGELES (AP) — Madison Hamburg was 18 years old when he got the call from...
Read more
Government

As virus cases surge, elected officials resist restrictions

AP News -
By MICHELLE R. SMITH, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — With the...
Read more
Opinion

Richard Connor: An election ends, a door opens to new perspectives

Richard Connor -
Well, it’s over. Or is it? It’s over. Joe Biden is the new president.
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


By AMANDA LEE MYERS The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madison Hamburg was 18 years old when he got the call from his sister: Their mother had been stabbed and bludgeoned to death outside her home in the affluent southeastern Connecticut town of Madison.

Now 29, Hamburg has directed a nail-biting and hauntingly personal documentary series about his mother Barbara’s murder, which remains unsolved. His directorial debut, “Murder on Middle Beach,” premieres on HBO Max on Sunday.
Hamburg began filming the series in college as part of a school project. It was just three years after the March 2010 killing, and Hamburg was recovering from a drug addiction and still reeling from his mother’s violent end.
“I decided to start navigating this journey into understanding who she was and why the murder might have happened,” said Hamburg, who began uncovering a side of his mother’s life he never knew about. Each interview he conducted only led to more questions and possibilities.
When it was time to turn in the project, Hamburg wasn’t finished.

“We turned in a trailer — or a teaser — and my professor basically made me promise to never stop working on it and he gave me an A in return,” Hamburg said recently from his home in Brooklyn. “And I never stopped working on it.”

The genre-busting four-episode documentary is largely told from Hamburg’s perspective and explores how his mother’s death impacted him and his family. It also delves into potential suspects, including several of Hamburg’s own family members.
The project forced Hamburg to ask the toughest question he could possibly ask a loved one: “Did you kill Mom?”

That question was something he posed to several close relatives after he had been working on the documentary for years and realized they needed to be given a chance to express their innocence.
Hamburg recounted how his crew pressed him to ask, saying, ‘If we’re going to do this again, this might be your only opportunity to ask that question. And you have to do it for their sake and your sake, bluntly. And you have to do it to elicit an honest, truthful answer out of them because this may be your only chance to exonerate people and … resolve some of the lingering distrust,'” Hamburg said. “Because, you know, I love my family and it is unconditional, but it’s really hard when a loved one is murdered and it’s unresolved and it’s done in a way that leaves a small percentage chance that it could have been done by a loved one.”

Part of Hamburg’s journey in the documentary includes secretly recording his father and his interactions with investigators who have yet to solve the killing.
Hamburg said all his family members except his father have watched “Murder on Middle Beach” before its release so they’re prepared for any potential fallout or social media reaction.
In the end, he hopes all the hard work and potential family strife will simply help answer the biggest question of his life: Who killed his mother and why?
“If this series doesn’t solve the case, it becomes a tool to get us closer,” Hamburg said. “Anybody out there that might remember something, it might jog their memory when they see this, you know, please. There’s anonymous ways to reach out. Please reach out because we will greatly appreciate, even if it’s just to share how much you loved my mom.”

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleAs virus cases surge, elected officials resist restrictions
Next articleNFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84

Latest News

Entertainment

The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show

AP News -
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — The Weeknd will bring his popular falsetto vocals to the 2021 Pepsi...
Read more
Entertainment

New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident

AP News -
By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker has fired longtime staff writer Jeffrey...
Read more
Entertainment

Stage West: Outdoor live performance for holiday theatre

FWBP Staff -
Stage West is pleased to present Moonrise Initiative’s charming, holiday-themed, and socially-distanced production of The Naughty List, from November 27 through December...
Read more
Entertainment

Dispute over access prompts AP to drop CMA Awards coverage

AP News -
By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has pulled out of its planned...
Read more
Entertainment

CNN tops cable ratings for election week, Biden’s speech

AP News -
By LYNN ELBER AP Television WriterLOS ANGELES (AP) — CNN and Fox News Channel battled for viewers on the election day that...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101