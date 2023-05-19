Fort Worth, Colonial tee up Charles Schwab Challenge

The crown jewel of golf tournaments in the Fort Worth area makes its return next week as the Charles Schwab Challenge gets underway at Colonial Country Club with a number of pre-tournament events and festivities leading up to four days of championship golf Thursday through Sunday (May 25-28).

Colonial’s historic tournament – the longest running tournament on the PGA Tour played annually on the same course (1946) – was without a sponsor and on the brink of extinction in 2018 when Charles Schwab Corp. came to the rescue, and the event is now celebrating its fifth year of success as the Charles Schwab Challenge.

While the tournament offers plenty to get excited about, if you want to see the world’s best golfers play the challenging Colonial course in its present form, the 2023 Schwab Challenge is your last chance. Immediately after this year’s tournament, the course will begin undergoing a $21 million renovation and will be closed for an entire year – returning in time for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge with improvements and innovations that will include new bunkers, tees, and greens, along with a more modern irrigation system.

The greens will still feature the bentgrass that Colonial is famous for but will have a new underground cooling and heating system.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

“As the golf course renovation start nears, there is definitely a buzz from (PGA) Tour players, Colonial members and fans of the tournament about playing and seeing the current layout for the last time,” said Michael Tothe, Charles Schwab Challenge tournament director.

“Our Monday and Wednesday pro-am players will be the last amateurs to play pre-renovation Colonial. We’re telling them it is something they will be able to tell their grandchildren,” Tothe added.

For Fort Worth and North Texas, the tournament is not only a tradition but a major annual happening – a recent study by Visit Fort Worth shows that the Charles Schwab Challenge has an average annual economic impact of $25 million for Tarrant County. The tournament also puts Fort Worth in the national sports spotlight with CBS providing network TV coverage of the third and fourth rounds (May 27-28). Cable TV and livestream viewing options for the Schwab Challenge and other PGA tournaments can be found at SportsMediaWatch.com (all times Eastern).

A purse of $8.7 million awaits the tournament field of 120 contestants, and top competitors include defending champion Sam Burns. In 2022, he started the final round in 17th place before firing a final round of 5-under-par 65 to force a playoff with Scottie Scheffler.

- Advertisement -

Though their playoff only lasted one hole, it was nonetheless thrilling. Scheffler narrowly missed a 37-foot putt and Burns rolled in a 38-footer from the fringe. Scheffler is also back for this year’s tournament.

Others expected to compete include 2016 champion and local favorite Jordan Spieth as well as 2018 champion Justin Rose, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood and Fort Worth residents Tom Hoge and Ryan Palmer.

In addition, the long-running tournament tradition of past champions voting in two players has placed University of Texas grads Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody in this year’s field. The former champs choose promising young professionals who have never before been eligible for the prestigious invitational event.

Hammer and Coody helped lead Texas to the 2022 NCAA championship.

- Advertisement -

Past champions have done well over the years with their picks, and some choices have returned to win the tournament later in their careers. Among the previous Champions’ Choice invitees: Paul Azinger, Billy Mayfair, Mark O’Meara, Curtis Strange and Stewart Cink.

Nine years ago, eventual 2015 Masters and U.S. Open champion Spieth was invited as a Champions’ Choice. Burns was a Champions’ Choice invitee in 2018 and became the eighth such player to come back and win the event.

Along with the winner’s famous plaid jacket, this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge champion will be awarded a fully restored and modernized 1973 Schwab Bronco. This continues the Schwab tradition that began in 2019 of awarding a unique and special vehicle to the tournament winner.

This year’s vehicle symbolizes and pays homage to the founding of Schwab five decades ago and the company’s goal of helping clients navigate the financial world.

“We are honored, once again, to play a role in the tradition of this celebrated tournament in Fort Worth and be part of its longstanding support from the Metroplex community,” said Jonathan Craig, managing director and head of investor services at Charles Schwab. “As we enter our fifth year as title sponsor, we wanted to recognize Schwab’s 50-year legacy of helping our clients get where they want to go, no matter what comes their way. And there’s no better vehicle to embody that than a 1973 Schwab Bronco.”

Customized by Bryan Rood of Classic Ford Broncos, the 1973 Schwab Bronco is fully restored while also modernized and packed with cutting-edge technology. It even includes hand-stitched interior upholstery with Colonial Tartan Plaid trim.

Along with the golf action, there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to have a great time at the tournament.

Here are some highlights:

Half Off Thursday – In celebration of Charles Schwab’s 50th Anniversary this year, on Thursday only, all food and non-alcoholic beverages at on-course concession stands and food trucks are 50% off.

Schwab On Tap, craft investing – A pop-up beer tasting experience to help visitors discover thematic investing. Sample craft beers inspired by Schwab’s Thematic stock lists. Located inside The 5 Schwab Performance Center across from the practice putting green.

Over the Colonial Hedge – A new venue, The Colonial Hedge, will be located near the No. 10 fairway with a view of the No. 18 green. It offers covered, tip-down seating and a concession/bar area that is open to the public.

The Challengers Film Series – Schwab’s digital content series, “The Challengers,” returns for the fifth straight year and highlights several icons in the game of golf who are challenging the status quo and driving innovation – and inclusivity – in their own fields. Among those featured: golf course architect Christine Fraser; professional golfer and trick-shot artist Tania Tare; PGA TOUR player and golf course designer Zac Blair; renowned golf pro George Gankas; and professional golfer Erik Compton.

The 5 Performance Center – the state-of-the-art fan engagement zone. Inspired by tournament legend Ben Hogan’s groundbreaking approach to the game and Schwab’s approach to thematic investing, it features several interactive elements including golf simulators that give fans the chance to digitally tee off on Colonial’s famed 18th and 13th holes, and PGA professional instruction. Visitors will also have the chance to putt with one of Ben Hogan’s original putters.

Fans also can enter to win a Charles Schwab Challenge prize package, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. You can win a private shopping experience up to $500 with a golf retailer, two tickets to the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge and a gift basket with official Schwab Challenge swag. When registering for the prize package, be sure to sign-up to receive a complimentary skin cancer screening at the Joan Katz Cancer Resource Center at Baylor Scott & White – Fort Worth.

Long associated with Memorial Day weekend, a large part of the Charles Schwab Challenge and Colonial tradition is honoring those who have served this country in the armed forces.

All military personnel, active or retired, will receive complimentary tickets and on-course hospitality made possible by the Rainwater Charitable Foundation. The tourney offers up to two complimentary grounds tickets along with entry into the Patriots Outpost private hospitality venue for one day of the tournament.

Charles Schwab and the On Course Foundation will also host a golf training clinic for participating veterans on Tuesday, May 23. The event will include PGA Tour Professional Kyle Westmoreland; On Course Foundation National Program Director Shawn Whitmore and Coordinator John Goudie; and Chad Pfeiffer, former Simpson Cup Team USA Captain and first amputee to compete in a Web.com Tour event.

Now in its second year, the clinic is designed to help injured and disabled veterans build confidence and self-belief by opening doors to meaningful employment opportunities in the golf industry.

As always, a moment of silence to honor our country’s fallen heroes, will be observed during the final round on Sunday, May 28. The observance will include a military aircraft flyover.

If you’re going:

Tickets

Patio Club, $575:

The only clubhouse ticket

Colonial Signature Service

All-inclusive: chef-inspired menu and full bar

Villages, $325:

The most popular ticket

Three on-course Villages, plus pool plaza access

All-Inclusive: Daily food specials and full bar

General Admission, $85 Thursday-Saturday, $50 Sunday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Charles Schwab Corporation.

Up close viewing of PGA TOUR players

Refreshment Stations & Food Trucks

Bleacher Seating & plenty of shade

Parking

Silver – $50 Wednesday, $75 Thursday-Sunday, $350 for the week (Wednesday-Sunday). At TCU’s Worth Hills Parking Garage: Park in this 6-level parking garage and take a private shuttle straight to the clubhouse at Colonial. Board the clubhouse shuttle back to the garage at the end of the day. 3571 Bellaire Drive North.

Gold – $150 per day, $750 for the week. Valet park your car for the day at the clubhouse. When you are ready to leave, your car will be brought back to you at the front door of the clubhouse. Gold parking must be picked up at will call. 3735 Country Club Circle.

Public – Thursday-Sunday, $25 per day, at Rockwood Lane. This includes round-trip shuttle to Colonial. Shuttle dropoff and pickup is at the entrance at Hole No. 4 on Rogers Rd. 1522 Rockwood Lane.

Rideshare – Dropoff/pickup and special entry gate is at No. 1 green and No. 2 tee box. 2300 Colonial Parkway. Download the UBER app on IOS or Android device.

Will Call

Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. during tournament week. The will call office is located at the Log Cabin Village. Ticket(s) for any guest(s) may be left there. ID is required to pick up tickets. 2100 Log Cabin Village Lane.