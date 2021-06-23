Fort Worth goes Hollywood (Reporter)

Following the opening of one of the more high-profile movies filmed in and around Fort Worth, Hollywood has taken notice of little ol’ Cowtown. At least the Hollywood Reporter has.

12 Mighty Orphans opened June 11 and the film has plenty of Tinseltown starpower: Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen and Wayne Night. The story is all Fort Worth – and Texas, telling the true story of a football team that overcame incredible odds in the middle of the Great Depression to become a national sensation.

That’s the film. The Hollywood Reporter story tells how local filmmaker Red Sanders helped convince local officials to set up a film commission in 2015. There have been plenty of films to follow, including Robert Redford’s The Old Man and the Gun and local filmmaker Channing Godfrey Peoples’ festival favorite Miss Juneteenth.

Read the article.