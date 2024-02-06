Fort Worth Music Festival returns to Stockyards

Following a successful inaugural run that drew more than 3,500 visitors from more than 25 states, the Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference is back.

The event will be held Feb. 28-March 2 and once again features a plethora of musical entertainment at a variety of venues throughout the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, along with networking for aspiring agents, managers, promoters and emerging artists alongside some well-known names in the industry.

“Bringing up-and-coming artists and seasoned headliners always makes for a great festival,” said renowned Fort Worth chef Tim Love, co-owner of the event (with Larry Joe Taylor). “Fort Worth Music Festival is unique in many ways, namely, that three or four shows are happening at the same, at various venues, and people don’t have to be stuck in one spot. This gives guests the ability to take a break and patronize the surrounding shops and restaurants, making the festival one-of-a-kind. The conference aspect makes it unique as well. FWMF is taking music back to the roots of what people want – seeing bands up close and personal in small venues.”

Love noted that a platinum ticket has been added this year, offering unrivaled hospitality while still maintaining a “super approachable” daily ticket for those who just want the music.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Tickets can be purchased online.

The festival and conference will include panel discussions and keynote speakers with well-established and highly respected live music industry executives. Full conference passes that include access to all panel discussions, workshops and the live performances are available.

The venues where performances will be held include Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, Tannahill’s Lobby, White Elephant, Love Shack, Billy Bob’s, Cowboy Channel Studio, an outdoor stage, plus more stages to be announced.

Among the artists who have committed to appear are Abraham Alexander, Calder Allen, Cameron Sacky Band, Catie Offerman, DJ Real Hypha, Fonteyn, Grady Spencer & The Work, Jack Ingram, KVDE, Louie TheSinger, Palmer Anthony, Slade Coulter and Travis Roberts.

- Advertisement -

Stage schedules for daily lineups, so far:

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Jordan Nix & Shelby Stone, Radney Foster.

Thursday, Feb. 29: Catie Offerman, Futurebirds, Fonteyn, The Nude Party, The Weathered Souls, Them Dirty Roses, Uncle Lucius.

Friday, March 1: Cam Allen, Cameron Sacky Band, Clayton Mullen, DJ Real Hypha, Grady Spencer & The Work, Jack Ingram, Jacob Stelly, John Baumann, KVDE, Kylie Frey, Louie TheSinger, Parker Ryan, Shelby Stone, Summer Dean, Travis Roberts, Whitey Morgan & The 78’s.

Saturday, March 2: Abraham Alexander, Angel White, Band of Heathens, Ben Kweller, Blue Water Highway, Calder Allen, Cole Barnhill, Davin James, DJ Real Hypha, Holly Beth, Jade Marie Patek, Matt Hillyer, Mila Rae, Nick Brumley, Palmer Anthony, Presley Haile, Race Ricketts, Shaker Hymns, Shinyribs, Slade Coulter, Tejas Brothers, William Clark Green.

“FWMF represents all types of music, it’s a diverse lineup of fun, talented musicians,” Love said. “This is the single event that supports and represents all the great music that Fort Worth and the surrounding area have to offer, along with some fantastic headlining talent and a conference for industry professionals to network and learn. We hope people will join us at venues across the Stockyards.”

The festival and conference is for ages 21 and older. More information on the event is available online.