Thursday, August 27, 2020
Fort Worth Symphony announces Pops Series opening headliner

By FWBP Staff
Asleep at the Wheel. (FWSO/Mike Shore)

FWBP Staff
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will open the 2020-2021 Pops Series with Grammy Award-winning band Asleep at the Wheel on Sept. 11-13, the symphony announced.

The Austin-based Roots/Americana band is celebrating 50 years as a touring guardian of Western Swing. Asleep at the Wheel will be joined by special guests, The Quebe Sisters.

“We are excited to get back to playing some music. And it doesn’t get any better than with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra,” Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel said in the release.  “Our extremely talented friends The Quebe Sisters will be joining us for a few tunes. There’s gonna be a lot of fiddles on stage, so don’t miss it.“

This performance will take place Friday-Saturday Sept. 11-12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium. Prices range from $35.00 to $99.00. Tickets: Call the box office at (817) 665-6000 or at www.fwsymphony.org

– FWBP Staff

